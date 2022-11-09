JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 (OUT): Check MA, MSc, MCA Admission List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU PG 2nd merit list 2022 for the candidates. Candidates can check JNU PG 2nd merit list at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To download the JNU merit list 2022, candidates will have to use their application number, password and captcha code in the login window.

All the candidates who have allotted seats will have to block the same till 10th November 2022 by 11.50 PM for admission. The JNU PG 2nd merit list 2022 has been released for MA, MSc, MCA, M.Tech, M.P.H, PG Diploma in Bigdata. The website reads “result of List 2 for PG Programs through CUET-PG 2022 are announced now.”

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 for MA, MSc, MCA - Direct Link (Available Now)

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 for M.Tech, M.P.H, PG Diploma in Bigdata - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022?

It has been stated in the official notice that - “Result of List 2 for PG Programs through CUET-PG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 10-November-2022(11:50 PM).” Therefore, candidates must check and download JNU 2nd PG merit list 2022 by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in or jnu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Result of List 2 for MA/MCA/MSC Programme through CUET PG 2022.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now enter, application number, password and captcha code and submit the details.

5th Step - The JNU PG merit list will appear on the screen.

JNU PG Admission 2022

Based on the 2nd merit list of JNU, all the selected candidates have to block their JNU PG admission seats and register for pre-enrolment till 10th November 2022. The JNU admission and registration will be open from 14th to 17th November 2022. After logging into the portal, candidates have to select their preferred college and course. Further after confirmation of seats and document verification, the admission will be confirmed.

