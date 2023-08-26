JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Released at jnu.ac.in; Download Second Allotment List Here

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU PG 2nd allotment list 2023 today: August 26, 2023. Candidates can check out the seat allotment results on the official website: jnu.ac.in.

Once the JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023 is out, candidates must complete the pre-enrollment registration, slot booking, and payment of admission fee before August 28, 2023. The allotment list will comprise the names of candidates, programme choices, roll number, category, registration number, and results.

JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023 is prepared on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) scores. The authorities will publish the JNU PG 2023 final merit list on September 19, 2023.

JNU PG 2nd Merit List- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access them is mentioned below:

MTech, M.Ph/PG Diploma Results Click Here MA, MSc, MCA Results Click Here

JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023: List of Official Websites

The official link to check allotment is given below:

jnuee.jnu.ac.in

jnu.ac.in

How to Check JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the second merit link available

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the results

JNU PG Counselling 2023: Physical Verification Schedule

Candidates who submitted for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were selected in the 1st round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1, 2023. The physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates for remaining courses will be done on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

