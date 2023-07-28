JNU PG Registration Begin, Apply for PG, ADOP and DOP Courses Through Link Available Here

JNU PG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has commenced the admissions for the postgraduate programmes. Students who have cleared the CUET PG exams are eligible to apply for the 2023 admissions to JNU. According to the official notification available, admission to the postgraduate programmes through CUET PG in JNU for the 2023-24 academic year is now open. Along with this, admissions are also open for Advanced Diploma in Mass Media (ADOP) and DOP programmes for the 2023-24 academic year.

The last date for students to submit the PG admission applications is August 10, 2023. To apply for the admission process, students who have cleared the CUET PG exams need to first complete the registrations through the link provided on the official website. After completing the registrations candidates can fill and submit the application form.

JNU PG admission applications are available on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Students can also click on the link provided here to submit the applications.

MA/M.SC MCA - Click Here

M.Tech/ MPH/ PG Diploma - Click Here

ADOP Mass Media - Click Here

DOP - Click Here

JNU PG Admission 2023 Registrations

JNU PG registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can apply for the various postgraduate porgrammes by filling in the registrations and submitting the online applications before August 10, 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: Click on the JNU admission section

Step 3: Click on the PG registration link on the official website

Step 4: Fill out the online application with personal and qualification details.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

