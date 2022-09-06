    JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: Navodaya Class 9 Admission Application Process Begins at navodaya.gov.in, Check Details Here

    JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: NVS Class 9 Admission 2023 registration process has formally begin on 5th Sept 2022. Students and parents seeking admission to NVS Schools in IX Class can full the Navodaya Class 9 Admission Application Form online by visiting the portal - navodaya.gov.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: Sep 6, 2022 07:41 IST
    JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023: As per the latest update, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has formally begun the JNVST Class 9 Admission 2023 Application process for prospective students. The Navodaya Class 9 Admission Application has been started online and the NVS has launched a dedicated portal to manage the registration process for the same. Prospective students and their parents can complete the application and registration process for JVNST Class 9 Admission by logging onto the official portal - navodaya.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the application form page is also placed below, using which the registration can be completed very easily:

    Register for JNVST Class9 Admission 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    JNVST Class 9 Admission 2022 Eligibility Criteria

    As per the details shared by the Samiti, only those candidates are open to register for JNVST Class 9 Admission 2022 who have cleared their Class 8 examination. As far as eligibility criteria is concerned, the official notice reads that “Candidates who are Bonafide residents and are studying in Class 8 in the academic session 2022-23 in govt schools can apply.”

    Click Here to Read the Complete Notice

    NVS Class 9 Admission 2022 - Important Dates

    With the official notification already out and the JNVST Class 9 Application Process underway, it is important for applicants to be aware of the important dates and timelines related to the examination. The same have been listed below in the table format:

    Event

    Date / Deadline

    JNVST Class 9 Application Notification Released

    5th Sept 2022

    JNVST Class 9 Application Registration Begins

    5th Sept 2022

    JNVST Class 9 Application Registration Begins

    15th October 2022

    JNVST Class 9 Admission Test 2022

    11th February 2023

    JNVST Class 9 Admission 2022 Test Details

    The details provided in the official brochure released by the exam authority notes that the NVS Class 9 Admission Test will be held as an offline test in pen and paper mode. The test duration will be of two hours and thirty minutes. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to attempt the examination in English or Hindi language. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

