Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Papers 2024 releases at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, download subject-wise pdf here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Papers 2024: KSEAB has released subject-wise model question papers along with blue prints of Karnataka II PUC online. Students can download the class 12th exam model papers at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Get link to download here 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 21, 2023 17:24 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Papers 2024: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the 2nd PUC subject-wise blue prints and model question papers for the academic year 2023-24. Students can download Karnataka 2nd PUC model question papers online at the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in. 

The Karnataka 2nd PUC model question papers 2024 can also be downloaded on this page. Earlier, KSEAB released the supplementary exam dates for all the subjects. As per the dates released, the 2nd PUC supplementary exam will be conducted from August 21 to September 2, 2023. 

Students can check the table below to download the model question papers of Karnataka 2nd PUC for some of the subjects:

Subjects

PDF Links

Kannada - 01

Download Here

English - 02

Download Here

History - 21

Download Here

Economics - 22

Download Here

Logic - 23

Download Here

Geography - 24

Download Here

Busi.Studies - 27

Download Here

Sociology - 28

Download Here

Download Karnataka 2nd PUC question paper and blue prints pdf here 

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Blue Prints 

Students can download subject-wise blue-prints of class 12th from the table provided below: 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 starts from today 

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam from today. Students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examinations. The exams are being held in two shifts - the morning shift will be held between 10:15 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:15 to 5:30 pm. Check time table below: 

Exam dates

Morning shift

Afternoon shift

August 21
  •  

Kannada Arabic

August 22
  •  

Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic maths

August 23

  

Sociology, Electronics, Computer science

August 24

  

Logic, Hindustani music, Business studies

August 25

  

History, Statistics

August 26

Information Technology, Retail Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness

English

August 28

  

Geography, Psychology, Physics

August 29

  

Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science

August 30

  

Political science, Mathematics

August 31

  

Hindi

September 1

  

Economics, Biology

September 2

  

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

