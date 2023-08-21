Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Papers 2024 releases at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, download subject-wise pdf here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Papers 2024: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the 2nd PUC subject-wise blue prints and model question papers for the academic year 2023-24. Students can download Karnataka 2nd PUC model question papers online at the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC model question papers 2024 can also be downloaded on this page. Earlier, KSEAB released the supplementary exam dates for all the subjects. As per the dates released, the 2nd PUC supplementary exam will be conducted from August 21 to September 2, 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Model Question Papers 2024

Students can check the table below to download the model question papers of Karnataka 2nd PUC for some of the subjects:

Download Karnataka 2nd PUC question paper and blue prints pdf here

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Blue Prints

Students can download subject-wise blue-prints of class 12th from the table provided below:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 starts from today

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam from today. Students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examinations. The exams are being held in two shifts - the morning shift will be held between 10:15 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:15 to 5:30 pm. Check time table below:

Exam dates Morning shift Afternoon shift August 21 Kannada Arabic August 22 Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic maths August 23 Sociology, Electronics, Computer science August 24 Logic, Hindustani music, Business studies August 25 History, Statistics August 26 Information Technology, Retail Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness English August 28 Geography, Psychology, Physics August 29 Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science August 30 Political science, Mathematics August 31 Hindi September 1 Economics, Biology September 2 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Also Read: Delhi Schools Closed on September 8 due to G-20 Summit; Check Details