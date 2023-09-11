Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 II Shortly at karresults.nic.in; Steps to Download Mark Sheet Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is likely to announce the results of class 12 supplementary exams shortly. Once released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to chcek out the results on the official website: karresults.nic.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the mark sheet online.

As per the schedule, students who could not qualify for intermediate exams re-appeared for the supplementary exams between August 21 to September 2, 2023. Now, the authorities are expected to announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 II in September. Students are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for result-related updates.

Check out the login details to access the mark sheet:

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2nd PUC supplementary results 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the registration number

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 Overview

