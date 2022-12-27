Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill To Increase SC/ST Reservation Quota in Educational Institutions

Karnataka SC/ST Quota: The Karnataka Assembly has unanimously passed a bill to increase the reservation quota for SC/STs in educational institutions and state government services. The new draft seeks to increase the quota for Scheduled castes from 15 to 17 percent and for scheduled tribes from 3 to 7 percent, exceeding the 50 percent ceiling on quota by 6 percent.

The new bill aims the replacement the ordinance passed by the parliament in October. Hailing the bill, the opposition said, "the new reservation policy would not benefit the targeted people as government jobs have been curtailed due to privatisation. The government should make provision for reservation in the private sector too."

SC/ST Reservation Bill To Be Secured Under 9th Schedule

Not merely this, but the ruling BJP stated that it will approach the union government to include the proposed legislation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to ensure protection from legal matters. It is because the validity of a law placed in the 9th schedule cannot be examined by any court and no judgment can be made on that matter.

Karnataka To Grant University Status to 6 Institutes

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given the nod to give the University status to 6 institutions during a meeting held at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. However, the bill has not been tabled in the Belagavi Assembly session till now.

From the six universities, 4 of them are from Bengaluru, and 1 from Davengere and Ballari. The universities include T John University, Karnataka State Vokkaligara Sangha University, Sapthagiri University, Acharya University from Bengaluru; G M University, Davanagere; and Kishkinda University, Ballari. With these 6 add-ons, the private universities in the state will shoot up to 30.

Get-CET-go Benefits Over 20 lakh Students

The initiative of the Karnataka Government Get-CET-go has helped around 2 lakh students till now. The e-learning platform has helped the students to prepare for the Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023), Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2023) exams.

The GET-CET-Go is a massive online platform for 2nd-year pre-university students. They can prepare for the exams using synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, online videos, mock tests, and revision videos without paying a single penny.

