Karnataka KCET 2023 Counselling to Start Soon, Check List of Documents Required Here

KCET 2023 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the counselling registration process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) exam 2023 soon in online mode. Qualified candidates in the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling. The examination authorities will release the Karnataka CET counselling schedule on its official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the recent updates, KEA will conduct the KCET counselling in online mode. The counselling process of the KCET exam 2023 includes registration, choice filling and locking, payment of counselling fee, seat allotment, reporting to the institutes and document verification. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their KCET scorecards along with them carefully till the completion of the counselling process.

In order to participate in the Karnataka KCET counselling, candidates are required to register themselves and fill out their preferred choices of colleges and courses for admission.

List of Documents Required for KCET 2023 Counselling Registration

To register for KCET counselling, candidates are required to upload the specified documents. They must keep in mind that KCET documents must be in the specified format. They can check the list of documents for Karnataka CET counselling registration.

Application form of KCET 2023

KCET scorecard 2023

Fee payment proof

Class 10 and 12th Mark sheet and certificate

Two passport-size photographs

Income certificate

7 year study certificate

Rural study certificate

Caste certificate

Kannada medium certificate

KCET 2023

The Karnataka CET result 2023 was released on June 15, 2023, in online mode. After the completion of the KCET 2023 counselling seat allotment, candidates are required to carry all the original documents along with the two photocopies with them to the respective institutes.

