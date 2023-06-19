  1. Home
JKBOSE 12th Result 2023: Re-evaluation Application Commence Today, Apply at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE has started the revaluation process of class 12th board exam answer scripts today June 19, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation to improve their marks at jkbose.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Jun 19, 2023 14:20 IST
JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has commenced the revaluation process of class 12th board exam answer scripts from today June 19, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the revaluation of their answer sheets to improve their marks obtained in the annual board exam by visiting the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the application form for obtaining a photocopy of answer scripts is July 7, 2023, whereas candidates can apply for the JKBOSE 12th re-evaluation by July 9, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions given on the official website before applying for reverification.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Reverification Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the JKBOSE class 12th rechecking application process in the table mentioned below:

Events 

Dates

Commencement of JKBOSE 12th 2023 Revaluation Application

June 19, 2023

Last date to submit the application form for obtaining photocopy of answer scripts 

July 2, 2023

Last date to submit JKBOSE 12th 2023 re-evaluating applications

July 9, 2023

Check the official notification here

JKBOSE Class 12th Re-evaluation Fee

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed fee for the re-evaluation of answer scripts and for photocopies in online mode. They can check the fee details in the table below:

Particulars

Fee

Re-evaluation of Answer scripts 

Rs 495

Photocopy of answer scripts

Rs 255

How to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the JKBOSE 12th result re-evaluation in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE 12th re-evaluation link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, enter all the required details in the application form

Step 4: Make the payment of the prescribed fee and then submit the details

Step 5: Download the JKBOSE 12th revaluation confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
