JKBOSE 12th Result 2023: Re-evaluation Application Commence Today, Apply at jkbose.nic.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has commenced the revaluation process of class 12th board exam answer scripts from today June 19, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the revaluation of their answer sheets to improve their marks obtained in the annual board exam by visiting the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the application form for obtaining a photocopy of answer scripts is July 7, 2023, whereas candidates can apply for the JKBOSE 12th re-evaluation by July 9, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions given on the official website before applying for reverification.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Reverification Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the JKBOSE class 12th rechecking application process in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Commencement of JKBOSE 12th 2023 Revaluation Application June 19, 2023 Last date to submit the application form for obtaining photocopy of answer scripts July 2, 2023 Last date to submit JKBOSE 12th 2023 re-evaluating applications July 9, 2023

Check the official notification here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JKBOSE Class 12th Re-evaluation Fee

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed fee for the re-evaluation of answer scripts and for photocopies in online mode. They can check the fee details in the table below:

Particulars Fee Re-evaluation of Answer scripts Rs 495 Photocopy of answer scripts Rs 255

How to apply for Jammu and Kashmir Board 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the JKBOSE 12th result re-evaluation in online mode.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE 12th re-evaluation link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, enter all the required details in the application form

Step 4: Make the payment of the prescribed fee and then submit the details

Step 5: Download the JKBOSE 12th revaluation confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today, Check Steps to Challenge Here

