Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Schedule: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round schedule. Students who are interested in applying for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round for admissions can visit the official website to check the complete schedule.

According to the dates released, the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling entry pass will be available from November 21 to 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2022 exams but have not verified their documents or have not deposited the original documents can complete the same on November 22, 2022. Candidates must note that the offline seat allotment for the admissions will be conducted from November 23 to 25, 2022.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up round counselling schedule is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling schedule is also available here.

Dental Admission Schedule

Along with the Mop Up round for the medical postgraduate programmes, Karnataka Examination Authority has also released the schedule for the Dental PG Admissions. According to the schedule released, the offline seat allotment for the dental courses will be released on November 25, 2022. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges in November 27, 2022.

According to the official notification issued, in case there are seats remaining in any of the categories after the completion of the seat allotment process, the seats will be de-categorised as per the rimes and will be offered to eligible candidates.

