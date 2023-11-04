Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka NEET UG special stray vacancy round schedule. The special round is being conducted to fill up the vacant seats remaining after the counselling admission rounds conducted previously. Students eligible to apply for the special stray vacancy round can check the complete schedule here.

Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round are first required to submit a demand draft before the option entry. Only those candidates who submit the demand drafts will be eligible to enter the choices for allotment. Students must also note that students not allotted seats can collect their demand draft after the allotment result is announced.

The Karnataka NEET UG special stray vacancy round link will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can check the complete schedule for the NEET UG special stray vacancy round below.

Karnataka NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Notification - Click Here

Karnataka NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Particulars Date Submission of demand draft November 7, 2023 (10 AM to 5 PM) to November 8, 2023 (until 5 PM) Option entry process Until November 9, 2023 (9 AM) Allotment result November 9, 2023 (4 PM) Generate admission orders and complete admissions By November 10, 2023 (5 PM)

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Demand Draft

Students are required to submit a demand draft based on the seats they wish to apply for. Students options for the MBBS government seats are required to submit a demand draft of Rs. 60100/-. Students submitting a demand draft of Rs. 1,41,446 are eligible to opt for government seats only while those submitting a demand draft of Rs. 10,92,852 will be eligible for option entry to government and private seats.

Students submitting a demand draft of Rs. 22,15,750 will be eligible for option entry to government and private and private universities. Students submitting a demand draft of Rs. 40,12,700 are eligible for option entry to all seats.

