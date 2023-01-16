Karnataka PGCET 2022: Last Date for Document Verification Tomorrow, Check Documents List Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is scheduled to conduct the final document verification process tomorrow January 17, 2023, for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET).

Candidates who were unable to attend the document verification process earlier can visit the KEA office in Bangalore for verification purposes. Shortlisted/selected candidates will have to carry all the necessary documents required to complete Karnataka PGCET document verification, as stated in the official notification.

Moreover, the applicants will have to attend the document verification personally at 9.30 am tomorrow. Both original and xerox copies of the important documents will be required at the time of reporting.

Also, these candidates will be issued a document verification acknowledgement along with a verification slip which they will have to retain till the entire admission formalities are over. Candidates belonging to the general merit as well as special category list will be provided with the opportunity to attend the KEA PGCET document verification at any Karnataka PGCET helpline centre. However, non-Karnataka candidates, part-time and sponsored quota candidates and those students who have qualified for GATE will have to report directly to the Bangalore centre only.

List of Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Form

Candidate’s Hall ticket

Two passport-size coloured photographs of the candidate

GATE scorecard (if applicable in case of application through GATE)

Class 10 certificate & mark sheet

Class 12 certificate & mark sheet

The latest qualifying exam mark sheet along with degree or provisional certificate (whichever is available)

Income certificate (if availing of fee exemption)

Category certificate (if any)

Work experience certificate (if applicable)

Candidates claiming eligibility for Government seats based on the residence, study or employment of the parent, then the parent’s study certificate, parent’s domicile, parent’s hometown certification, and parent employment certificate will also be needed

Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation certification (if any)

