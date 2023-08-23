Karnataka PGCET 2023 Application Window Closes Today; Apply at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the application window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) today: August 23, 2023, by 11.59 PM. Candidates who wish to take admission to MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and ME programmes can apply themselves on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates have to pay Rs 650 application fee for the general category and Rs 500 for candidates falling under the reserved category. As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam for MTech, MArch, and ME programmes will be held on September 9, 2023. Whereas, the exam for MBA and MC will be conducted on September 10, 2023.

How to Fill Karnataka PGCET 2023 Application Form?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admissions tab and choose PGCET

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link and complete process

Step 4: Log in with the registration number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Candidates who have passed the GATE exam will not take the entrance exam. However, they have to fill out the Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form. It is advisable to apply before the last date as no further extensions will be provided.

After the completion of registrations, the authorities will open the application correction window. During this period, applicants will be able to make corrections in the limited fields.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam will be held for 100 marks. The paper pattern and marks allotment criteria may differ programme to programme.

