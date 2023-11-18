Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result Anytime Soon; Check Topper List Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering login credentials.

KEA has recently published the PGCET 2023 final answer key for MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes. Now the PGCET Results 2023 Karnataka can be declared anytime soon. Over 40, 000 candidates are now anxiously waiting for the announcement of results.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result?

Check out the following steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available in the announcements section

Step 3: Submit the PGCET number

Step 4: Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: Will Karnataka PGCET 2023 Toppers List Release?

Candidates must note that the examination authority does not release a separate rank list for Karnataka PGCET 2023. Thus, no toppers are announced at all. The ranks will only be given on the individual scorecards and a separate list will not be published.

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out important files for verification below:

PGCET application form copy

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Admit Card

Registration fee challan copy

Class 10, 12 certificates

Degree certificate

GATE scorecard (if applicable)

Marksheet of qualifying degree for all semesters/years

Category certificate (if applicable)

