  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result Anytime Soon; Check Topper List Details Here

News

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result Anytime Soon; Check Topper List Details Here

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result will be declared shortly. Over 40, 000 candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results at kea.kar.nic.in. Check the topper list details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 18, 2023 11:39 IST
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering login credentials.

KEA has recently published the PGCET 2023 final answer key for MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes. Now the PGCET Results 2023 Karnataka can be declared anytime soon. Over 40, 000 candidates are now anxiously waiting for the announcement of results.

PGCET Result 2023 Link

CLICK HERE

How to Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result?

Check out the following steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available in the announcements section

Step 3: Submit the PGCET number

Step 4: Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: Will Karnataka PGCET 2023 Toppers List Release?

Candidates must note that the examination authority does not release a separate rank list for Karnataka PGCET 2023. Thus, no toppers are announced at all. The ranks will only be given on the individual scorecards and a separate list will not be published.

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out important files for verification below:

  • PGCET application form copy
  • Karnataka PGCET 2023 Admit Card
  • Registration fee challan copy
  • Class 10, 12 certificates
  • Degree certificate
  • GATE scorecard (if applicable)
  • Marksheet of qualifying degree for all semesters/years
  • Category certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023 for BiPC Shortly; Check Required Documents Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023