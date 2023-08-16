Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form Deadline Extended; Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to apply for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET). As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now register themselves on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in on or before August 17, 2023, up to 11:59 PM.

The official notification reads, Date is extended to register, apply online for Diploma CET-2023 for admission to 2™ year / 3-semester engineering courses. The eligible and interested candidates who have not registered for Diploma CET-2023 till now can register, apply online, and pay the fees on or before 17-08-2023 - 11.59 pm.”

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form Click Here

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form: Check Fee Details

Candidates can check out the registration fee below:

Particulars Category Fee (INR) Karnataka Origin Aspirants General 650 SC/ ST Category 1 500

How to Fill Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the below steps to register for the entrance test:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DCET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee and submit it

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

KEA DCET 2023 Highlights