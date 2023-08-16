  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form Deadline Extended; Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form Deadline Extended; Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form last date has been extended till August 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 12:28 IST
Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form
Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to apply for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET). As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now register themselves on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in on or before August 17, 2023, up to 11:59 PM. 

The official notification reads, Date is extended to register, apply online for Diploma CET-2023 for admission to 2™ year / 3-semester engineering courses. The eligible and interested candidates who have not registered for Diploma CET-2023 till now can register, apply online, and pay the fees on or before 17-08-2023 - 11.59 pm.”

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form Click Here

Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form: Check Fee Details

Candidates can check out the registration fee below:

Particulars

Category

Fee (INR)

Karnataka Origin Aspirants

General

650

SC/ ST Category 1

500

How to Fill Karnataka DCET 2023 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the below steps to register for the entrance test:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DCET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee and submit it

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

KEA DCET 2023 Highlights

Examination name

Diploma Common Entrance Test

Popularly known as

DCET

Conducting Body

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)

Level of examination

State Level Examination

Exam Mode

Offline

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Web Option Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023