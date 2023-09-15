KEA Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Option Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the option entry for NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling today: September 15, 2023, from 2.00 PM. Candidates can fill in their preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They can modify, alter, and delete the options until September 21, 2023.

According to the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on September 22, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Selected candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and download the allotment letter from September 23 to 25, 2023.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Choice filling for the second round September 154 to 21, 2023 Seat allotment list for the second round September 22, 2023 Depositing course fee and downloading the allotment letter September 23 to 25, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college September 25, 2023

How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 link available

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: Fill in the college and course preferences from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form

Documents Required for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

NEET PG 2023 admit card NEET PG 2023 scorecard MBBS mark sheet Internship completion certificate Class 12 mark sheet Class 10 mark sheet Valid photo ID Proof Qualifying degree certificate/ Eligibility Certificate Migration Certificate

Also Read: UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List Released for Phase 1; Download UG Allotment List Here