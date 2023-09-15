KEA Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Option Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the option entry for NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling today: September 15, 2023, from 2.00 PM. Candidates can fill in their preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They can modify, alter, and delete the options until September 21, 2023.
According to the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on September 22, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Selected candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and download the allotment letter from September 23 to 25, 2023.
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule
Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Choice filling for the second round
|
September 154 to 21, 2023
|
Seat allotment list for the second round
|
September 22, 2023
|
Depositing course fee and downloading the allotment letter
|
September 23 to 25, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted college
|
September 25, 2023
How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:
Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 link available
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 5: Fill in the college and course preferences from the dropdown menu
Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form
Documents Required for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:
|
NEET PG 2023 admit card
|
NEET PG 2023 scorecard
|
MBBS mark sheet
|
Internship completion certificate
|
Class 12 mark sheet
|
Class 10 mark sheet
|
Valid photo ID Proof
|
Qualifying degree certificate/ Eligibility Certificate
|
Migration Certificate
