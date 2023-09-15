  1. Home
KEA Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Option Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 2 option entry starts today: September 15, 2023. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences at kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 15, 2023 12:09 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the option entry for  NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling today: September 15, 2023, from 2.00 PM. Candidates can fill in their preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They can modify, alter, and delete the options until September 21, 2023.

According to the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on September 22, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Selected candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and download the allotment letter from September 23 to 25, 2023. 

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Choice filling for the second round

September 154 to 21, 2023

Seat allotment list for the second round

September 22, 2023

Depositing course fee and downloading the allotment letter 

September 23 to 25, 2023

Reporting to the allotted college

September 25, 2023

How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023? 

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 link available 

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: Fill in the college and course preferences from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form

Documents Required for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

NEET PG 2023 admit card

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

MBBS mark sheet

Internship completion certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 10 mark sheet

Valid photo ID Proof

Qualifying degree certificate/ Eligibility Certificate

Migration Certificate

