KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in; Download PDF Here

KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result: CEE has released the first phase allotment list for MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates can check out the provisional list on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in. They can also download the PDF from the direct link provided here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 15:37 IST
KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE released the first phase allotment list for MBBS/BDS courses on August 2, 2023. Candidates can check out the provisional list on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in. They can also download the PDF from the direct link provided here.

The official notification reads, “The allotment is prepared on the basis of the Online options registered by the candidates from 26.07.2023 to 31.07.2023, 10.00 AM. Candidates can view the Provisional allotment list through the link ‘KEAM 2023 – Candidate Portal’ by clicking the menu item ‘Provisional Allotment List’.”

KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result Notification- Click Here

The KEAM 2023 first allotment result 2023 comprises important information such as application number, rank, college, course, and seat type.

KEAM 2023 Provisional Allotment List- Direct Link (Available Now)

Download first seat allotment results through the link given below:

Click Here

KEAM 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Final allotment publication

August 3, 2023

Candidates remit fee

August 5 to 8, 2023 (4 PM)

College authorities approve and send list of admitted candidates through OAMS

August 8, 2023 (5 PM)

How to Check KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result?

Check out the following steps to access the provisional list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Keam 2023 candidate portal

Step 3: Now, select the allotment list from the side menu

Step 4: Choose the first phase allotment to MBBS & BDS (provisional)

Step 5: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Save it for future references

What After Release of KEAM 2023 Provisional Allotment List?

After the release of the provisional list, the authorities are going to publish the final allotment list today: August 3, 2023. As per the official schedule, candidates can remit the fee between August 5 to 8, 2023 (4 PM). 

