KEAM 2023: Phase 1 Fee Payment Underway, Round 2 Seat Allotment Schedule Revised

KEAM 2023 Round 2 Revised Schedule: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023 phase 1 fee payment schedule has been revised. According to the official notification released, candidates who have been allotted seats can remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) by August 3, 2023.

The facility for option confirmation, and registering options to newly added courses including Architecture will be made available on the website from August 4, 2023. It must be noted that students who do not submit the requisite fee on or before the said date will not be able allotted seats and also not be considered for higher options.

Along with the fee payment schedule for round 1, the round 2 seat allotment schedule has also been revised. Candidates can visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in to check the revised schedule for fee payment and round 2 seat allotment.

KEAM Round 1 Fee Payment Schedule - Click Here

KEAM 2023 Round 1 Fee Payment Schedule

Fee payment starts (through online/Head Post Offices) July 31, 2023 Fee payment facility ends. August 3, 2023

KEAM 2023 Round 2 Allotment - Revised Schedule

Candidates can check here the revised KEAM 2023 round 2 seat allotment schedule.

Event Date Facility for online option confirmation and rearrangement of higher options/deletion of unwanted options and registration of fresh options August 4, 2023 Online option confirmation and rearrangement/deletion/ addition of options/option registration in newly included colleges including architecture closes August 7, 2023 Publication of phase 2 provisional allotment August 9, 2023 Publication of phase 2 allotment list August 10, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges August 14 - 18, 2023

Also Read: AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out, Download PDF Through Direct Link Here