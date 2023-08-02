KEAM 2023: Phase 1 Fee Payment Underway, Round 2 Seat Allotment Schedule Revised

  1. Home
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical phase 1 fee payment process is under way. Students allotted seats can submit their applications until August 3, 2023. Check revised phase 2 schedule here. 

Updated: Aug 2, 2023 14:42 IST
KEAM Round 2 Fee Payment
KEAM 2023  Round 2 Revised Schedule: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023 phase 1 fee payment schedule has been revised. According to the official notification released, candidates who have been allotted seats can remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) by August 3, 2023. 

The facility for option confirmation, and registering options to newly added courses including Architecture will be made available on the website from August 4, 2023. It must be noted that students who do not submit the requisite fee on or before the said date will not be able allotted seats and also not be considered for higher options.

Along with the fee payment schedule for round 1, the round 2 seat allotment schedule has also been revised. Candidates can visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in to check the revised schedule for fee payment and round 2 seat allotment. 

KEAM 2023 Round 1 Fee Payment Schedule

Fee payment starts (through online/Head Post Offices)

July 31, 2023

Fee payment facility ends.

August 3, 2023

KEAM 2023 Round 2 Allotment - Revised Schedule

Candidates can check here the revised KEAM 2023 round 2 seat allotment schedule. 

Event

Date

Facility for online option confirmation and rearrangement of higher options/deletion of unwanted options and registration of fresh options 

August 4, 2023

Online option confirmation and rearrangement/deletion/ addition of options/option registration in newly included colleges including architecture closes

August 7, 2023 

Publication of phase 2 provisional allotment

August 9, 2023

Publication of phase 2 allotment list

August 10, 2023

Reporting to allotted colleges

August 14 - 18, 2023 

