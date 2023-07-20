Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Rank List Out; Download Ayurveda and Medical PDF Here

Kerala NEET UG counselling 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE has released the provisional rank list for Kerala NEET UG 2023 counselling. The state medical and Ayurveda provisional lists have been prepared on the basis of the NEET UG 2023 score. Candidates can access and download it from the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Authorities have published the Kerala NEET UG 2023 provisional rank lists for those candidates who submitted their application form and NEET 2023 score on time. Candidates having complaints regarding the provisional rank lists can send an e-mail with the application number and name to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in by 3 PM today.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023 Rank List- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional list is given below:

Kerala NEET 2023 Rank List (Ayurveda) Click Here Kerala NEET 2023 Rank List (Medical) Click Here

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to Check Provisional Rank List?

Candidates can check out the rank list by following the below instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023 candidate portal

Step 3: Now, click on rank list and choose between Ayurveda and Medical

Step 4: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for reference

However, candidates must note that being included in the rank list does not guarantee admission to medical courses. Candidates must also meet all eligibility requirements. The Medical Counselling Committee will publish an all-India counseling schedule, and admission will be granted according to that schedule.

