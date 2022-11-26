KMAT 2022: Registration to Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT 2022 Registrations: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association will close the KMAT 2022 Registration window today. Candidates yet to complete the applications for KMAT 2022 can visit the official website to complete the registrations.

KMAT 2022 is conducted for the admissions to MCA and MBA programmes offered in the colleges in Karnataka. The KMAT 2022 exams will be held on December 4, 2022, in two sessions. Candidates interested in appearing must make sure to complete the registration and application process before the last date.

KMAT 2022 registration date is available on the official website - kmatindia.com. Candidates can also register for KMAT 2022 through the direct link available here.

KMAT 2022 Registrations - Click Here

How to Register for KMAT 2022

The KMAT 2022 Registration process is conducted online. Candidates appearing for the KMAT 2022 exams need to complete the registration process through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps available here to complete the KMAT 2022 Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the KMAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2022 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the credentials in the registration link

Step 4: Enter the details in the application form

Step 5: Upload the details in the application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission

KMAT 2022 Admit Card

The KMAT 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website. To download the KMAT 2022 Admit Card candidates need to visit the website and enter the login credentials in the link given. The admit card will be available on the official website on December 1, 2022. When downloading the Admit Card candidates need to make sure that they cross-check all the details in admit card.

KMAT 2022 exams will be conducted on December 4, 2022. The MCA examinations will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the MBA Exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

