KMAT 2023 Result Declared, Check at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT 2023 Result: KMAT 2023 Result is now available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the KMAT 2023 result through the link available on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the KMAT 2023 Result in the form of a PDF document containing the list of students who have appeared for the exams along with the marks secured in the exams. According to the given details, candidates who have secured 10% of the total marks and above from the general category and those from the SC/ ST category who have secured 7.5% marks will be considered as qualified for the KMAT 2023 exams.

Candidates can visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in to check the KMAT 2023 results. Candidates can also check the result through the link given below.

KMAT 2023 Result - Click Here

KMAT 2023 Result - Steps to Download

As mentioned, the KMAT 2023 Results have been declared as a pdf document containing the candidate details and the marks secured. Follow the steps given below to download the result.

Step 1: Visit the KMAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2023 Candidate Portal

Step 3: Click on the Result link and search for the name in the given list

Step 4: Download the KMAT 2023 Result for further reference

KMAT 2023 Result - Details Mentioned

The KMAT 2023 Result Pdf consists of the following details

Application Number

Roll Number

Candidate Name

Part-I (Out of 200)

Part-II (Out of 200)

Part-III (Out of 200)

Part-IV (Out of 160)

Total Marks

Also Read: ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here