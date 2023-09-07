KNRUHS Results 2023 Announced For BSc Nursing 1st Sem Exam, Get PDF Here

KNRUHS University Results 2023: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has announced the semester-wise results for the BSc Nursing programme in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

The result PDF file contains the list of the enrollment numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the BSc Nursing 1st semester exams that were conducted in the month of June 2023.

Check here the direct link for KNRUHS University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Course Direct Link BSc Nursing (2022 NR) I SEMESTER Click Here

KNRUHS University Result 2023 Official Website

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has released the results for various courses that can be checked online at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can check the image of the official website below:

How to check the KNRUHS University result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the KNRUHS University results for June session exam 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the examination tab

Step 3: Now, click on the direct link to check the result available

Step 4: The result pdf will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Search your enrollment number using CTRL+F command

Step 6: Download the result pdf for future use

