Lucknow University PGET exam dates 2023 announced, check schedule here

Lucknow University PGET Exam Dates 2023: The University of Lucknow has announced Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) exam dates for admission to PG programmes. As per the schedule released, the PGET 2023 exam will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 13. Those appearing for the Lucknow University PG entrance exam can check the timetable on the official website: lkouniv.ac.in.

The university also advised those candidates who have applied for more than one subject and the exams for the two subjects are scheduled on the same date and time to inform through email at luadmissions2023@gmail.com latest by July 24, 2023.

Lucknow University PGET 2023 Exam Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know subject-wise exam dates of Lucknow University PGET:

Dates Shift Subjects August 5, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm Anthropology, Biotechnology, Public health (community medicine), 3 to 4:30 pm AIH and archaelogy, applied geology, BLIB LIsc, biochemistry, CCJA, Public health August 6, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm 3 to 4:30 pm LLB MBA / MTTM August 7, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm English, molecular and human genetics, mathematics, sanskrit, 3 to 4:30 pm Forensic science, political science, MPEd August 8, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm Botany/microbiology, defence studies, economics, 3 to 4:30 pm Chemistry, medieval and modern Indian history August 9, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm LLM 3 to 4:30 pm Hospital administration, sociology, BPEd August 10, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm Hindi, geography, physics 3 to 4:30 pm Geology, psychology, M LIB Isc August 11, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm MEd, MVA/MFA 3 to 4:30 pm Education August 12, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm Statistics/biostatistics, zoology, 3 to 4:30 pm Food processing and food technology, public administration, August 13, 2023 10:30 am to 12 pm Social work 3 to 4:30 pm Journalism and mass communication, computer

