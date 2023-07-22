Lucknow University PGET exam dates 2023 announced, check schedule here

  1. Home
Lucknow University PGET 2023:  The University of Lucknow has released the exam dates for Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET). The exam will be held from August 5 in two shifts. Check subject-wise dates and timings.

Updated: Jul 22, 2023 09:05 IST
Lucknow University PGET Exam Dates 2023: The University of Lucknow has announced Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) exam dates for admission to PG programmes. As per the schedule released, the PGET 2023 exam will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 13. Those appearing for the Lucknow University PG entrance exam can check the timetable on the official website: lkouniv.ac.in. 

The university also advised those candidates who have applied for more than one subject and the exams for the two subjects are scheduled on the same date and time to inform through email at luadmissions2023@gmail.com latest by July 24, 2023.

Lucknow University PGET 2023 Exam Dates 

Candidates can check below the table to know subject-wise exam dates of Lucknow University PGET: 

Dates

Shift

Subjects

August 5, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

Anthropology, Biotechnology, Public health (community medicine),

3 to 4:30 pm

AIH and archaelogy, applied geology, BLIB LIsc, biochemistry, CCJA, Public health

August 6, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

3 to 4:30 pm

LLB

MBA / MTTM

August 7, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

English, molecular and human genetics, mathematics, sanskrit,

3 to 4:30 pm

Forensic science, political science, MPEd

August 8, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

Botany/microbiology, defence studies, economics,

3 to 4:30 pm

Chemistry, medieval and modern Indian history

August 9, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

LLM

3 to 4:30 pm

Hospital administration, sociology, BPEd

August 10, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

Hindi, geography, physics

3 to 4:30 pm

Geology, psychology, M LIB Isc

August 11, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

MEd, MVA/MFA

3 to 4:30 pm

Education

August 12, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

Statistics/biostatistics, zoology,

3 to 4:30 pm

Food processing and food technology, public administration,

August 13, 2023

10:30 am to 12 pm

Social work

3 to 4:30 pm

Journalism and mass communication, computer

