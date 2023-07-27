Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 BCA, LLB Merit List Released, Choice Filling Till July 30

Lucknow University Admission 2023: Lucknow University has declared the complete merit list for the BCA and5 year Integrated LLB programmes. Students who have applied for admission can check the merit list through the link given on the official website of the university. According to the official notification, students who have qualified as per the merit list can submit their choices for counselling through the link available on the official website.

The choice filling link is available on the official website lkouniv.ac.in. To enter the choices for the counselling round, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their login credentials. According to the official notification, the choice-filling link is open from today, July 27, 2023 to July 30, 2023. Based on the choices entered, a further admission list will be issued.

Lucknow University Admission Choice Filling Link - Click Here

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 Choice Filling

The link for students to submit their choices for admission is available on the official website until July 30, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to submit their choices for admission.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University

Step 2: Click on the submit choice filling link on the admission page

Step 3: Login using the registration id and password

Step 4: Enter the choice of courses and save

Step 5: Submit the applications

Choice Filling Details

The following details need to be filled in the choice filling form

University / College

At least 3 choices for Major 1 subject (for BA and B.Sc.)

At least 3 choices for Major 2 subject (for BA and B.Sc.)

At least 6 choices for Minor 1 subject (for BA and B.Sc.)

Candidates are advised to give more choices so that they are not denied allotment. The choices can be rearranged any number of times till final submission and filled in multiple sessions before locking. Candidates must note that there is an option to save these choices before logging out and data not saved will be lost.

The choices filled in by the candidate will be considered as final and cannot be changed once locked. If a candidate has submitted the choices but is not locked after the last date of choice filling is over, it will automatically be locked before seat allotment. In case a candidate has registered for counselling but not submitted the choices, they would not be considered for seat allotment.

