MAH B Planning CET 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

MAH B. Planning CET 2023 Admit Card: As per the latest updates, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for MAH B. Planning CET. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. They can access the admit card by entering their login credentials.

The authorities will conduct the MHT CET 2023 for B. Planning on April 23, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must carry the admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. However, the exam is being conducted for admission to the first year of a four-year full-time graduate degree course in Planning for the academic year 2023-24.

How to Download MAH B. Planning CET 2023 Admit Card?

Registered candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the admission ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MHT CET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials- application no., DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Click on the download button

Step 5: The admission ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Print a hardcopy for future references

MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

Syllabus and Marking Scheme of MHT B. Planning CET 2023

The Online test will have 100 questions based on Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test, (Part II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part III) for 200 marks.

Paper Topic No. of Questions Mark/s per Question Total Marks Duration (minutes) Part-I Mathematics 25 02 50 30 Part-II Aptitude Test 50 02 100 60 Part-III Planning Based Questions 25 02 50 30 Total 100 — 200 120

Also Read: MHT CET 2023 Registration for 3-Year LLB Course Extended, Get Direct Link Here