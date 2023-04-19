MAH B Planning CET 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

MAH B. Planning CET 2023 Admit Card: As per the latest updates, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for MAH B. Planning CET. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. They can access the admit card by entering their login credentials.
The authorities will conduct the MHT CET 2023 for B. Planning on April 23, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must carry the admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. However, the exam is being conducted for admission to the first year of a four-year full-time graduate degree course in Planning for the academic year 2023-24.
How to Download MAH B. Planning CET 2023 Admit Card?
Registered candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the admission ticket-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on MHT CET 2023 admit card link
Step 3: Enter login credentials- application no., DOB, and security pin
Step 4: Click on the download button
Step 5: The admission ticket will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the same
Step 7: Print a hardcopy for future references
MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)
Syllabus and Marking Scheme of MHT B. Planning CET 2023
The Online test will have 100 questions based on Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test, (Part II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part III) for 200 marks.
|
Paper
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Mark/s per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration (minutes)
|
Part-I
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
02
|
50
|
30
|
Part-II
|
Aptitude Test
|
50
|
02
|
100
|
60
|
Part-III
|
Planning Based Questions
|
25
|
02
|
50
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
—
|
200
|
120
