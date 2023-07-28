MAH MBA CET CAP 2023 Final Merit List Today, CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment on August 1

MAH MBA CET 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be releasing the MAH MBA final merit list today. According to the notification available on the official website, the MAH MBA final merit list will be displayed today evening. Students who have applied for the CAP round 1 allotment can check the final merit list through the link given on the official website.

Candidates must note that along with the final merit list, the provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP round I will also be displayed. After the announcement of the final merit list, the online submission and confirmation of the options form of CAP round-1 will be available until July 30, 2023.

The CAP round 1 provisional allotment list will be announced on August 1, 2023. Students allotted seats can report to the allotted institute and confirm their admissions from August 2 to 4, 2023.

MAH MBA CET Final Merit List (Link To Be Available Soon)

How to Check MAH MBA Final Merit List 2023

The MAH MBA final merit list will be available online. To check the merit list students are required to log in using their application id and password. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the final merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the final merit list link on the website

Step 3: Enter the MAH MBA application number and password

Step 4: The final merit list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MAH MBA final merit list for further reference

