Maharashtra Budget 2023: Scholarship Increases for School Students, Get Complete Details Here

Maharashtra Budget 2023: As per the latest updates, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, as well as Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis, presented the 1st budget for Eknath-Shinde led Government for the year 2023-24 in State Assembly. As per the budget, the scholarship for students from Class 5th to 8th has been hiked to Rs 5000.

The Maharashtra Government will allocate Rs1,500 to 1,750 for students of Class 8th to 10th. Apart from this, free uniforms will be provided to students up to Class 8th in local bodies and government schools. Meanwhile, the scholarship for minority students will be raised by Rs. 25,000.

Fadnavis Reads Out Maharashtra Budget 2023 in State Assembly

According to a PTI report, Fadnavis began reading the state legislature's Lower House's budgetary allocations around 2:00 PM. Instead of using a traditional paper document, he read the budgeting provisions aloud from an iPad. Given that he is in charge of the finances, Fadnavis is presenting the state budget for the first time.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar served as finance minister from 2014 to 2019 while Fadnavis was the state's chief minister. In June 2022, the Shinde-led administration was established, which is co-ruled by the BJP and his Shiv Sena group.

Key Announcements of Maharashtra Budget 2023

Apart from the scholarship, some other big announcements were also made by Fadnavis. Check out a few important announcements here-

1 . The Maharashtra government has promised a 6000 rupee yearly cash incentive for 1.15 crore farmers. The annual cost of the system will be borne by the state at 6900 crores. Farmers in 14 suicide-prone districts will receive an annual cash benefit of 1800 instead of grains supplied by PDS. To evaluate the damage caused by natural disasters such as unseasonal rains and others, the e-pachnama will be carried out with the aid of a drone and a satellite. The state government has announced that fishermen will have insurance coverage worth 5 lakhs. Fadnavis unveiled a fourth all-encompassing women's policy. In accordance with this programme, girls from BPL families will receive 75,000 until they become 18. Fadnavis announced a 50% discount for women travelling by state-run transportation.

