MAT December 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Registration Link Available At mat.aima.in

MAT December 2023 Exam Schedule: All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2023 exam schedule. According to the dates provided, the MAT 2023 exams will be conducted from December 3 to 17, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can check the complete test schedule here.

The registration process for the December 2023 exams is underway. According to the schedule available, the last date for students to apply for CBT 1 is November 28, 2023. The last date to apply for CBT 2 is December 11, 202 and the last date to register for PBT is December 5, 2023.

The MAT 2023 December exam schedule is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Students can also check the exam schedule and register for the entrance exam through the link provided below.

MAT December 2023 Registration - Click Here

MAT December 2023 Exam Schedule

Exam Date Registration CBT 1 December 3, 2023 November 28, 2023 CBT 2 Test Date December 16, 2023 December 11, 2023 PBT December 9, 2023 December 5, 2023 IBT December 6, 2023 December 3, 2023 IBT December 9, 2023 December 6, 2023 IBT December 17, 2023 December 14, 2023

How to Register for the MAT December 2023 Exam

The registration link for MAT 2023 December session exam is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the MAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details ‘

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the required fee and save the application

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Out At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF