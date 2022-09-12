MH CET 3-year LLB Results 2022 Expected Today, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET Law 2022 Results: According to media resorts, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will be announcing the MH CET 3-year LLB Results 2022 on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the CET Law 3-year programme entrance will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

To check the MH CET Law 3 year programme entrance exam students are required to visit the official website and enter the MH CET login credentials in the link given. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the 3 year law entrance results 2022.

Recently Maharashtra CET Cell had announced the 5 year law entrance results on the official website. The MH CET Law scorecard will contain the details of the students, details of the exams, marks secured, total marks and qualifying status of the students.

Steps to check the MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Results 2022

The Maharashtra CET Three year LLB results 2022 will be released on the official website of CET Cell. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the three year LLB Results.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET official website

Step 2: Click on the MH CET 3 year LLB Scorecard card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the MH CET 2022 Login ID and Password in the link given

Step 4: Download the MH CET 2022 Law entrance results 2022 through the link available here

What to check in MH CET 2022 3 year Scorecard

The MH CET Law 2022 3 year programme will include the details of the students and their qualifying status. Students can check here the details to cross check when downloading the scorecard.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Section wise marks secured

Total marks secured

Rank secured

Qualifying status

Candidates who qualify the MH CET Law 2022 exams are advised to keep their scorecard with them throughout the counselling procedure. Candidates who have qualified the exams will be able to complete the counselling procedure by filling in the counselling registration and web option entry process. Details regarding the counselling schedule will be made available on the official website soon.

