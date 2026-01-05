UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update: Yogi Government Increased Age Relaxation by 3 Years for 32,679 Posts

UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has approved a one-time three-year age relaxation for recruitment to 32,679 police posts under direct recruitment. This move ensures that candidates who were earlier over the age limit can now compete for a position in the Uttar Pradesh Police force.

This decision comes after many public representations and reflects the state administration’s effort to support youth employment and fair opportunity for all eligible candidates. This article explains in detail the updated UP Police Age Limit, the posts under recruitment, eligibility criteria, and how this change affects candidates.

UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update

The most important part of this update is the revised UP Police age limit for police recruitment. Earlier, the eligibility age was governed by standard age conditions for male and female candidates, with limited category-wise relaxations. Three-year relaxation has been granted for all categories for the UP Police recruitment 2026 with the new order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.