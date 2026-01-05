UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update: Yogi Government Increased Age Relaxation by 3 Years for 32,679 Posts

UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has approved a one-time three-year age relaxation for recruitment to 32,679 police posts under direct recruitment. This move ensures that candidates who were earlier over the age limit can now compete for a position in the Uttar Pradesh Police force.
This decision comes after many public representations and reflects the state administration’s effort to support youth employment and fair opportunity for all eligible candidates. This article explains in detail the updated UP Police Age Limit, the posts under recruitment, eligibility criteria, and how this change affects candidates.
UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update
The most important part of this update is the revised UP Police age limit for police recruitment. Earlier, the eligibility age was governed by standard age conditions for male and female candidates, with limited category-wise relaxations. Three-year relaxation has been granted for all categories for the UP Police recruitment 2026 with the new order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.
This order was issued on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to support aspirants who could not apply earlier due to age restrictions. The three-year extra relaxation applies to the maximum age limit prescribed for direct recruitment under the current cycle.
Revised UP Police Constable Age Limit 2026 After 3-Year Relaxation
The UP Police Constable age criteria earlier differed based on gender and category. The effective UP Police age limit has increased for 2026 with the government’s decision to provide a one-time three-year age relaxation. The table below clearly explains the earlier age limits and the revised age limits after relaxation.
|
Category
|
Minimum Age
|
Maximum Age
|
General Male
|
18 years
|
25 years
|
General Female
|
18 years
|
28 years
|
OBC Male
|
18 years
|
28 years (with category relaxation)
|
OBC Female
|
18 years
|
31 years (with category relaxation)
|
SC/ST Male
|
18 years
|
30 years (with category relaxation)
|
SC/ST Female
|
18 years
|
33 years (with category relaxation)
Note:
-
The three-year age relaxation is one-time only and applicable for the current recruitment cycle.
-
Final eligibility will be decided as per the official notification issued by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.
-
Reserved category candidates receive both statutory age relaxation and the additional three-year relaxation.
Other UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026
There are other conditions that candidates must satisfy to appear in the UP Police Constable recruitment, along with age eligibility. Candidates can check the UP Police Constable eligibility details below.
-
Candidates must be Indian citizens to be eligible for recruitment.
-
Applicants should have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent from a recognized board or institution.
-
Male and female candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards related to height, chest (for males), and weight (for females).
-
Candidates must qualify the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) as per category-wise norms.
-
Clearing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory for all candidates.
-
Applicants should be medically fit and free from any physical or mental condition that may affect duty performance.
UP Police Vacancy 2026
The age relaxation covers a total of 32,679 posts under direct recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police and related departments. The list of posts included under this recruitment drive is extensive and provides opportunities across various wings of the police system. Check the vacancy details in the table below:
|
Post
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Constable Civil Police
|
4,191
|
1,046
|
2,826
|
2,198
|
208
|
10,469
|
Constable P.A.C.
|
6,060
|
1,512
|
4,083
|
3,176
|
300
|
15,131
|
Special Security Force
|
538
|
134
|
362
|
281
|
26
|
1,341
|
Female Battalion
|
916
|
228
|
615
|
478
|
45
|
2,282
|
Mounted Police
|
30
|
7
|
19
|
14
|
1
|
71
|
Jail Warder (Male)
|
1,314
|
327
|
885
|
688
|
65
|
3,279
|
Jail Warder (Female)
|
44
|
10
|
28
|
22
|
2
|
106
Important Points for UP Police Age Limit Update
The following are the important points candidates must know about UP Police Age Limit:
-
Candidates should re-check their age eligibility under the revised norms before applying.
-
Documents related to age proof, qualification, and category certificate must be ready at the time of application.
-
Age relaxation applies only to the current recruitment cycle and may not apply to future selections.
-
Meet all educational and physical standards in addition to the age criteria.
-
Keep updated with the UPPRPB official website for exact dates and instructions.
