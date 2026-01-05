Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update: Yogi Government Increased Age Relaxation by 3 Years for 32,679 Posts

By Mridula Sharma
Jan 5, 2026, 17:39 IST

The UP Police Age Limit 2026 has been revised with a one-time three-year age relaxation for 32,679 direct recruitment posts. This decision allows overage candidates to apply under the updated eligibility norms. The relaxation applies to all categories and covers constable and jail warder posts.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update
UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update

UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has approved a one-time three-year age relaxation for recruitment to 32,679 police posts under direct recruitment. This move ensures that candidates who were earlier over the age limit can now compete for a position in the Uttar Pradesh Police force.

This decision comes after many public representations and reflects the state administration’s effort to support youth employment and fair opportunity for all eligible candidates. This article explains in detail the updated UP Police Age Limit, the posts under recruitment, eligibility criteria, and how this change affects candidates.

UP Police Age Limit 2026 Update

The most important part of this update is the revised UP Police age limit for police recruitment. Earlier, the eligibility age was governed by standard age conditions for male and female candidates, with limited category-wise relaxations. Three-year relaxation has been granted for all categories for the UP Police recruitment 2026 with the new order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. 

This order was issued on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to support aspirants who could not apply earlier due to age restrictions. The three-year extra relaxation applies to the maximum age limit prescribed for direct recruitment under the current cycle.

Revised UP Police Constable Age Limit 2026 After 3-Year Relaxation

The UP Police Constable age criteria earlier differed based on gender and category. The effective UP Police age limit has increased for 2026 with the government’s decision to provide a one-time three-year age relaxation. The table below clearly explains the earlier age limits and the revised age limits after relaxation.

Category

Minimum Age 

Maximum Age

General Male

18 years

25 years

General Female

18 years

28 years

OBC Male

18 years

28 years (with category relaxation)

OBC Female

18 years

31 years (with category relaxation)

SC/ST Male

18 years

30 years (with category relaxation)

SC/ST Female

18 years

33 years (with category relaxation)

Note:

  • The three-year age relaxation is one-time only and applicable for the current recruitment cycle.

  • Final eligibility will be decided as per the official notification issued by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

  • Reserved category candidates receive both statutory age relaxation and the additional three-year relaxation.

Also Check:

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026

Other UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026

There are other conditions that candidates must satisfy to appear in the UP Police Constable recruitment, along with age eligibility. Candidates can check the UP Police Constable eligibility details below.

  • Candidates must be Indian citizens to be eligible for recruitment.

  • Applicants should have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent from a recognized board or institution.

  • Male and female candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards related to height, chest (for males), and weight (for females).

  • Candidates must qualify the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) as per category-wise norms.

  • Clearing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory for all candidates.

  • Applicants should be medically fit and free from any physical or mental condition that may affect duty performance.

UP Police Vacancy 2026

The age relaxation covers a total of 32,679 posts under direct recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police and related departments. The list of posts included under this recruitment drive is extensive and provides opportunities across various wings of the police system. Check the vacancy details in the table below:

Post

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Constable Civil Police

4,191

1,046

2,826

2,198

208

10,469

Constable P.A.C.

6,060

1,512

4,083

3,176

300

15,131

Special Security Force

538

134

362

281

26

1,341

Female Battalion

916

228

615

478

45

2,282

Mounted Police

30

7

19

14

1

71

Jail Warder (Male)

1,314

327

885

688

65

3,279

Jail Warder (Female)

44

10

28

22

2

106

Important Points for UP Police Age Limit Update

The following are the important points candidates must know about UP Police Age Limit:

  1. Candidates should re-check their age eligibility under the revised norms before applying.

  2. Documents related to age proof, qualification, and category certificate must be ready at the time of application.

  3. Age relaxation applies only to the current recruitment cycle and may not apply to future selections.

  4. Meet all educational and physical standards in addition to the age criteria.

  5. Keep updated with the UPPRPB official website for exact dates and instructions. 

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News