MHT CET 2022 Counselling Portal launched at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has launched the MHT CET Counselling 2022 Portal on the MHT CET website. Students who have qualified the MHT CET 2022 Examinations can now visit the official website of MHT CET to complete the CAP Registration procedure.

With the CAP Registration portal now available it is expected that the CAP Registrations for MHT CET 2022 admissions will also be made available on the official website.

MHT CET CAP 2022 Portal

MHT CET 2022 Counselling

The MHT CET 2022 Counselling schedule is expected to be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who have qualified the MHT CET 2022 examinations will be eligible to apply for the counselling registration process.

After the registration process candidates will be able to complete the choice filling and locking procedure where they will be able to enter the choice of programme and college as per their interest and preference.

Following the Choice filling and locking procedure the Counselling Seat Allotment list will be announced. The MHT CET CAP Seat allotment list will contain the list of students who have been allotted seats as per the choices entered by them during the choice filling and locking procedure.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the allotment process are required to either accept the seat allotment if the same is as per their preference and complete the further admission procedure or wait for the further rounds of counselling until they get admission to the college of their choice.

Students eligible for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling procedure must make sure that they keep ready all the documents required for the admission and verification process. Document verification is mandatory for the final admission process.

