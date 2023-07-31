MAH CET LLB 5-year CAP alphabetical list 2023 releases for round 3, get pdf link here

  1. Home
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2023: The State Cell, Maharashtra has released the alphabetical list for Maharashtra CET LLB 5-year round 3 for candidates under MS, OMS categories and candidates belonging to NRI category seats. Get direct download link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 31, 2023 18:22 IST
MAH CET LLB 5-year CAP 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the alphabetical list for LLB five-year integrated programme for round 3. To check the MAH CET alphabetical list, candidates have to visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org and llb5cap23.mahacet.org. 

The MAH CET 2023 counselling LLB 5-year round 3 alphabetical list has been released for candidates belonging to Maharashtra, other state candidates and candidates belonging to NRI category seats. Also, candidates can edit or fill choices till August 2, 2023.

MAH CET LLB 5-year CAP Alphabetical List 2023

Candidates can check below the table to get direct link to download Maharashtra CET LLB 5-year allotment status: 

MHT CET Alphabetical Merit List

Download Links 

Alphabetical List of MS Candidates 

Download Here 

Alphabetical List of OMS Candidates 

Download Here

Alphabetical List of NRI Candidates

Download Here

Not considered in alphabetical list

 Download Here

Alphabetical List of J&K Candidates

Download Here

How to download MHT CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2023 for round 3?

To check the MHT CET LLB merit list for 5-year, candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahace.org. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download the Maharashtra CET merit list for round 3:

Step 1: Go to the official website: llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for round 3 merit list under the notification section

Step 3: Click on the respective category-wise pdf links 

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save it for future references 

What to do in case of any discrepancies in Maharashtra CET LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2023? 

In case of any discrepancies in the lists, the candidate should edit their CAP application form during the grievance period as per the schedule. Further, they again have to submit their CAP application form. Based on the corrected information filled by the candidates the final merit list for MHT CET 5-Year LLB for Round III of CAP will be displayed as per the schedule. 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
