MMMUT Gorakhpur B.Tech Cutoff List 2025 Released at mmmut.ac.in, Check First Round Allotment List Here

MMMUT 2025: Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur has released the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Computer Science Engineering (CSE) B.Tech Cutoff List 2025. The list for the academic session 2025-26 has been released on the official website at mmmut.ac.in. The next step involves students undergoing the document verification process till July 2, 2025.

MMMUT B.Tech Admission Seat Distribution

The following table contains all the branch-wise seat allocations for MMMUT B.Tech admissions:

Branch Number of Seats Computer Science Engineering (CSE) 255 Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) 180 Electrical Engineering (EE) 120 Civil Engineering 120 Information Technology (IT) 120