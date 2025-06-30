Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MMMUT Gorakhpur B.Tech Cutoff List 2025 Released at mmmut.ac.in, Check First Round Allotment List Here

MMMUT 2025: MMMUT, Gorakhpur has released the MMMUT B.Tech Cutoff List 2025 for the academic session 2025-26 on the official website at mmmut.ac.in. interested students can undergo the document verification process till July 2, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jun 30, 2025, 13:10 IST
MMMUT Gorakhpur has released the B.Tech Admission List online.
MMMUT Gorakhpur has released the B.Tech Admission List online.
Register for Result Updates

MMMUT 2025: Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur has released the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Computer Science Engineering (CSE) B.Tech Cutoff List 2025. The list for the academic session 2025-26 has been released on the official website at mmmut.ac.in. The next step involves students undergoing the document verification process till July 2, 2025.

MMMUT B.Tech Admission Seat Distribution

The following table contains all the branch-wise seat allocations for MMMUT B.Tech admissions:

Branch

Number of Seats

Computer Science Engineering (CSE)

255

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

180

Electrical Engineering (EE)

120

Civil Engineering

120

Information Technology (IT)

120

Opening and Closing Ranks for MMMUT Admission 2025

The following table contains all the opening and closing ranks for MMMUT Admissions 2025 branch-wise: 

Branch

Home State Rank (Open:Close)

Other State Rank (Open:Close)

Computer Science (CSE)

18091 - 62179

40229 - 66331

Information Technology (IT)

62574 - 72492

66468 - 74765

Electronics (ECE)

35553 - 80967

65896 - 83366

Internet of Things (IoT)

73543 - 84249

83901 - 89347

Electrical (EE)

58540 - 97588

86406 - 99383

Mechanical (ME)

76387 - 108446

86327 - 107423

Civil (CE)

66915 - 120088

82024 - 120311

Chemical (ChE)

98938 - 122513

104671 - 116448

MMMUT Admission 2925: Preference based Seat Allotment

The MMMUT Admissions follow the given format for the intake of students in the different courses offered by the institute: 

Related Stories

Choice

Number of Students

First Choice

285

Second Choice

225

Third Choice

149

Fourth Choice

95

Fifth Choice

109

Sixth Choice

148

Seventh Choice

54

Eighth Choice

25

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News