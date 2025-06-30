MMMUT Gorakhpur B.Tech Cutoff List 2025 Released at mmmut.ac.in, Check First Round Allotment List Here

MMMUT 2025: Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur has released the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Computer Science Engineering (CSE) B.Tech Cutoff List 2025. The list for the academic session 2025-26 has been released on the official website at mmmut.ac.in. The next step involves students undergoing the document verification process till July 2, 2025.
MMMUT B.Tech Admission Seat Distribution
The following table contains all the branch-wise seat allocations for MMMUT B.Tech admissions:
|
Branch
|
Number of Seats
|
Computer Science Engineering (CSE)
|
255
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)
|
180
|
Electrical Engineering (EE)
|
120
|
Civil Engineering
|
120
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
120
Opening and Closing Ranks for MMMUT Admission 2025
The following table contains all the opening and closing ranks for MMMUT Admissions 2025 branch-wise:
|
Branch
|
Home State Rank (Open:Close)
|
Other State Rank (Open:Close)
|
Computer Science (CSE)
|
18091 - 62179
|
40229 - 66331
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
62574 - 72492
|
66468 - 74765
|
Electronics (ECE)
|
35553 - 80967
|
65896 - 83366
|
Internet of Things (IoT)
|
73543 - 84249
|
83901 - 89347
|
Electrical (EE)
|
58540 - 97588
|
86406 - 99383
|
Mechanical (ME)
|
76387 - 108446
|
86327 - 107423
|
Civil (CE)
|
66915 - 120088
|
82024 - 120311
|
Chemical (ChE)
|
98938 - 122513
|
104671 - 116448
MMMUT Admission 2925: Preference based Seat Allotment
The MMMUT Admissions follow the given format for the intake of students in the different courses offered by the institute:
|
Choice
|
Number of Students
|
First Choice
|
285
|
Second Choice
|
225
|
Third Choice
|
149
|
Fourth Choice
|
95
|
Fifth Choice
|
109
|
Sixth Choice
|
148
|
Seventh Choice
|
54
|
Eighth Choice
|
25
