MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: MPBSE Results to be Declared on 29th April, Get Details Here

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: As per updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board class 10th and 12th result on 29th April. This year, the authorities will declare the MPBSE 10th and 12th result at 1 PM in online mode. The official Twitter handle of MPBSE reads, “Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of High School, Higher Secondary, Examination Examination on 29th April 2022 at 1.00 pm.”

MPBSE has also released a list of websites where the results will be uploaded. Once declared the MP Board 10th and 12th result will be available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Students can check the MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 using their roll number. According to the official, over 1.3 crore copies were evaluated and the result declaration process is delayed due to errors in six papers.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Events Date and Time MP Board 10th result date 29th April 2022 MP Board 12th result date 29th April 2022 Result time 1 pm

Where To Check MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022?

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has also released a list of websites where the MP Board results will be uploaded. Students can check here the list of official websites to download MP board 10th and 12th results here -

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in mpbse.nic.in

How To Check MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022?

According to the media reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board is going to announce Class 10, 12 results 2022 on 29th April. To check the MP board result, students will have to go to the official website - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic. Further, they on the homepage, click on MPBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 link. Now, on the new page enter roll number and date of birth and click on the submit tab. The MP board 10th, and 12th results will appear on the screen.

