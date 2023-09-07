  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Registrations Closes Today, Merit List On Sept 8

MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Registrations Closes Today, Merit List On Sept 8

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling:  DME Madhya Pradesh will close the registrations for the MP NEET UG 2023 mop-up round counselling today: September 7, 2023. Candidates can register at dme.mponline.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 7, 2023 18:05 IST
MP NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Registrations
MP NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Registrations

MP NEET UG Mop Up Round Registrations 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close the registration process for the Madhya Pradesh MBBS, BDS mop-up round counselling today: September 7, 2023, till 11.59 pm, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2023 can fill out the registration form by entering the required login details through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will release the state merit list for the MP NEET UG mop-up round tomorrow: September 8, 2023. Candidates will be able to fill their preferred choices between September 9 and 12, 2023. 

 MP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling can go through the below-given table to know the mop-up round complete schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to register for MP NEET UG mop-up round

September 7, 2023

Publication of MP state merit list and eligible candidate list

September 8, 2023

Release of vacancies  

September 8, 2023

Choice filling and locking process by candidates

September 9 to 12, 2023

Announcement of MP seat allotment result mop-up round

September 15, 2023

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college 

September 16 to 21, 2023

How to register for Madhya Pradesh MBBS Counselling 2023?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the DME Madhya Pradesh to get themselves registered for the counselling. They can check the steps to register for mop-up round below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the registration link available 

Step 3: Enter NEET UG roll number and password 

Step 4: Fill out the other required details 

Step 5: Submit the application fees and save the form 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future references  

Also Read:  Karnataka NEET UG 2nd Seat Allotment 2023 Document Verification Starts, Check Rank Wise Admission Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023