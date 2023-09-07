MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Registrations Closes Today, Merit List On Sept 8

MP NEET UG Mop Up Round Registrations 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close the registration process for the Madhya Pradesh MBBS, BDS mop-up round counselling today: September 7, 2023, till 11.59 pm, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2023 can fill out the registration form by entering the required login details through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will release the state merit list for the MP NEET UG mop-up round tomorrow: September 8, 2023. Candidates will be able to fill their preferred choices between September 9 and 12, 2023.

MP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MP NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling can go through the below-given table to know the mop-up round complete schedule:

Events Dates Last date to register for MP NEET UG mop-up round September 7, 2023 Publication of MP state merit list and eligible candidate list September 8, 2023 Release of vacancies September 8, 2023 Choice filling and locking process by candidates September 9 to 12, 2023 Announcement of MP seat allotment result mop-up round September 15, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college September 16 to 21, 2023

How to register for Madhya Pradesh MBBS Counselling 2023?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the DME Madhya Pradesh to get themselves registered for the counselling. They can check the steps to register for mop-up round below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available

Step 3: Enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 4: Fill out the other required details

Step 5: Submit the application fees and save the form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future references

