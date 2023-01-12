National Youth Day 2023: UGC Requests HEIs to Encourage Students to Participate in Webinar

National Youth Day 2023: The National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12, 2023, every year to observe the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Indian government declared Vivekananda's birth anniversary as National Youth Day in 1984, and since then it has been celebrated to honor the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

However, this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Universities to take part in a webinar that will be organized by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Design and Trade Marks (O/o CGPDTM). As per the recent updates, the webinar is scheduled to be held between 3 pm and 4.30 pm.

According to the official notification released, the UGC and the office of CGPDTM will launch the IP Manthan series in which periodic discussions will take place, stating the importance of IPRs (Intellectual Property Rights) with regard to the cultural and economic development of the country. To start with the issue of, "How Youths Can Contribute In The Field of IPRs", the panel discussion will take place on January 12, 2023, the official notice added.

However, the letter that was conveyed to the VCs and principals said that the life of Swami Vivekananda was devoted to national re-awakening and he inspired the young generation to work in the field of national renaissance. The UGC requests Universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to motivate students to participate in the webinar.

Have a look at the Tweet below:

@ugc_india requests HEIs to encourage students/youth to participate in webinar on celebration of "National Youth Day" by @cgpdtm_india, on 12th January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

For details: https://t.co/Phl4IoKiir@PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/3oqNdkfzLo — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 11, 2023

National Youth Day

The National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12, 2023, every year. All the schools and colleges across the country organize many programmes including youth conventions, presentations, events, and writing competitions to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Also Read: Agricultural Education to be Modified Conforming With National Education Policy, Check Details Here