NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC declared, check key statistics here

NBSE Compartmental Result 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared HSLC, HSSLC compartment results for the students today. Those who appeared for class 10th, 12th compartment examination can check the NBSE results online: nbsenl.edu.in. As per the notice released, the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents from July 24 to 25, 2023. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under their centre.

If the centre superintendent is unable to be present, they have the option to authorize another centre superintendent, who will be attending, to collect the documents on their behalf. This time, in the HSLC compartment, result 43.58% of students passed whereas in Nagaland Board HSSLC Arts, Science and Commerce, 56.88%, 34.98% and 62.50% of students have passed respectively.

How to check NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC?

The board conducted the compartmental examinations to provide an opportunity for students who could not pass in few subjects in their regular board exams. To check the results, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nbsenl.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 link on the home page

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the result page

NBSE HSLC Compartmental Result 2023 Statistics

This year, 43.58% of students passed in class 10th. Check below the table for detailed information: