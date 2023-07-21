  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC declared, check key statistics here

NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC declared, check key statistics here

NBSE compartmental result 2023: Nagaland Board has announced the classes 10th and 12th compartment results today. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC compartment result online at nbsenl.edu.in. Check pass percentage here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 14:16 IST
NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC declared
NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC declared

NBSE Compartmental Result 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared HSLC, HSSLC compartment results for the students today. Those who appeared for class 10th, 12th compartment examination can check the NBSE results online: nbsenl.edu.in. As per the notice released, the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents from July 24 to 25, 2023. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under their centre.

If the centre superintendent is unable to be present, they have the option to authorize another centre superintendent, who will be attending, to collect the documents on their behalf. This time, in the HSLC compartment, result 43.58% of students passed whereas in Nagaland Board HSSLC Arts, Science and Commerce, 56.88%, 34.98% and 62.50% of students have passed respectively. 

NBSE HSLC Compartment Result 

Direct Link (Available Now)

NBSE HSSLC Compartment Result 

Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC? 

The board conducted the compartmental examinations to provide an opportunity for students who could not pass in few subjects in their regular board exams. To check the results, they can follow the steps given below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: nbsenl.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 link on the home page

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the result page

NBSE HSLC Compartmental Result 2023 Statistics 

This year, 43.58% of students passed in class 10th. Check below the table for detailed information: 

Gender

Appeared

Qualified 

Pass percentage 

Male

724

342

47.24%

Female

786

316

40.20%

Total

1510

658

43.58%

Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023