NCHM JEE Result 2022 (Declared): Check NCHM Hotel Management Entrance Test Results online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

NCHM JEE Result 2022 (Declared): Putting an end to the long wait, NTA - National Testing Agency has declared the NCHM JEE 2022 Result for the national-level entrance exam. As per the official update, the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE Result 2022 were declared today afternoon by NTA - National Testing Agency.

The apex testing agency declared the NCHM JEE Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard that can be accessed and downloaded by the students via the official website/portal. Candidates can check NCHM JEE Result 2022 online by logging onto website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below to easily check their NCHM JEE Result 2022.

Check NCHM JEE Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check NCHM JEE Result 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the candidates and to ensure that they are able to check their NCHM JEE Result 2022 easily, the exam authority has published the scorecards online. Candidates can follow the simple step-wise guide provided below to access NCHM JEE Result 2022.

Step 1: Log onto the portal - nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Log onto the portal - nchmjee.nta.nic.in Step 2: Scroll Down to find link for 'Score Card for NCHM JEE -2022.'

Step 2: Scroll Down to find link for 'Score Card for NCHM JEE -2022.' Step 3: Click on the Link to reach the candidate login page

Step 3: Click on the Link to reach the candidate login page Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and security captcha code

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and security captcha code Step 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the website Step 6: Your NCHM JEE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Your NCHM JEE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Step 7: Download the result scorecard and take a printout for future reference

With the NCHM JEE Result 2022 declared officially, the next step in the admission cycle would be to the counselling process through which candidates will be screened for seat allotment. The details regarding counselling process will be soon notified by the exam authorities.

Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Registration For Session 2 Ends Today, Admit Card Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in