NEET 2022: Girls forced to Remove Innerwear to have Re-Exam on 4th Sept, NTA informs via Email

NEET 2022: Finally, NTA has heard the pleas of the Girls who were harassed during security check and forced to remove their innerwear during the NEET UG 2022 Exam held on 17th July 2022. As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency has decided to given another opportunity to the girl students who were harassed and were allegedly “forced to remove their underwear” before being allowed to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam. The agency has informed the girls that iw will be holding a special attempt NEET Medical Entrance Exam as a re-exam for them on 4th Sept 2022. This information has been passed on the girls who faced harassment via an Email sent to their registered email id.

NTA informed Victim Girl Students via Email

The information about re-exam for NEET UG 2022 exam for the girls who faced horror of being forced to remove their underwear, was passed on to them via an official email. On 17th July, a row had erupted after a NEET Exam Centre based in Kerala’s Kollam district had harassed girls and forced them to remove their innerwear as part of the security check for the medical entrance examination. The incident was brought to public notice after a parent filed a complaint in this regard with the Kottarakka Deputy Superintendent of Police and informed media about the same. In the police complaint, the parent had noted that NTA’s guidelines about NEET 2022 Exam do not specify any ban on on any form of brassiere (bra) and hooks’.

7 People Arrested in the Case

Following the filing of a police complaint about girls harassment during the security check before NEET 20i22 Examination, the police had conducted detailed investigations and arrested 7 people in relation to the case. The top names among the people arrested for the incident include Mar Thoma Institute of IT’s Vice Principal and NEET exam Centre Superintendent, Priji Kurian Issac and National Testing Agency’s obsserver Dr Shamnad. Apart from them, two women staff members of the college and three others of the testing agency – Star Training Academy were also arrested by police in the case. Police have filed case against them under IPC’s Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

NEET 2022 Result by 7th Sept

The news about re-exam for harassed girl students comes amid another clarification by the NTA about NEET 2022 Result date. Addressing concerns of lakhs of medical aspirants, National Testing Agency has released a notification providing a timeline for release of NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and NEET 2022 Result. As per the official notice, the provisional NEET Answer Key 2022 will be released by the exam authority by 30th August 2022 following which the NEET UG Result 2022 will be published by the exam authority by 7th Sept 2022. For more details about the same, candidates can visit official website - neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

