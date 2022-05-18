NEET 2022 Registrations to End Soon, Know List of Documents Required for Application Here

NEET 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 on 20th May. Eligible candidates are advised to fill out the NEET application form 2022 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To successfully submit the NEET UG application form, candidates will also have to upload the prescribed documents.

Candidates are advised that they must be aware of the list of documents that has to be uploaded. Once the application window closes, the NEET correction window 2022 will be opened for the registered candidates. NEET UG 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 17th July.

NEET Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

List of Documents Required To Fill NEET UG Application Form 2022

As the application form can be filled in two phases. In the NEET registration 1st phase, candidates will have to upload the following documents -

Latest passport-sized photograph with white background.

One postcard-sized picture.

Scanned image of the signature. It must be done on a paper with white background and sign with black pen. Also, the signature must not be in capital letters.

Scanned image of left-hand thumb impression. In case of any eventuality of the left-hand thumb being unavailable, a right-hand thumb impression may be used. Also, it must be done with blue ink on white paper.

Class 10 passing certificate and the size must be between 50 to 300 kb.

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate, if required). It must be in the form of pdf.

PwBD certificate, if required.

Citizenship/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship in PDF format.

NEET 2022 Application Form Correction Facility

NTA will provide the facility to make changes in the NEET application form, after the conclusion of the application form process. To do so, they need to visit the official website - nta.neet.ac.in and then login by using the registration and dare of birth. The application form of NEET will appear on the screen, edit the details with the correct information in the. Also, make corrections one more time before final submission. Check the modification in the preview section.

Corrections can be seen in the red colour. Upon completing the verification process, candidates will receive a one-time password (OTP) on their registered phone number. After going through the form, click final submission and download the same.

