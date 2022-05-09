Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Karnataka Board Result 2022: Check Karnataka Board SSLC and 2nd PUC Results Date, How to Check Here

    Created On : May 9, 2022 11:15 ISTModified On : May 9, 2022 11:15 IST
    Karnataka Board Result 2022
    Karnataka Board Result 2022
    Karnataka Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Karnataka Board Result 2022 Highlights
    Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th in Online Mode?
    How To Check Karnataka Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Via SMS?
    Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Karnataka Board Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Result in May 2022. Students can access the Karnataka Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their registration number. The Karnataka result 2022 will be available on the official website - karresults.nic.in.

    Also, a direct link will be available on this page to check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for the 10th and 12th. As per last year statistics updates in the SSLC exam a total of 375787 students appeared whereas, in 2nd PUC, 6,66, 497 students appeared for the exam.

    The Karnataka 10th and 12th results will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. Jagranjosh provides all the latest news and updates regarding the Karnataka Board result. So, students should bookmark this page of the website to access all the updated information on Karnataka result 2022.

    Karnataka Board Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board Name

    Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

    Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka

    Exam Name

    Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC - Class 10th)

    Karnataka PUC (Class 12th)

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    karresults.nic.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Registration Number

    Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time

    The date for the announcement of the Karnaraka 10th and 12th board results will be released soon by the officials. Till then, students can check the below provided some of the important dates related to Karnataka board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of Karnataka board exam events.

    Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

    Events

    Important Dates

    Class 10th Exam Date

    28th March to 11th April 2022

    Karnataka Board SSLC Result

    May 2022

    Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

    Events

    Important Dates

    Karnataka 12th Exam Date

    16th April to 4th May 2022

    Karnataka Result

    May 2022

    How To Check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th in Online Mode?

    Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC board exam results 2022 will be released in online mode. Students will be able to check the Karnataka class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Karanataka Board 10th, 12th result 2022 -

    1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka Board - karresults.nic.in.

    2nd Step - On the home page, the PUC result and SSLC result 2022 link will be displayed on the dashboard. Now click on the relevant link.

    3rd Step - Enter the registration number and click on the submit button to check Karnataka Board Result 2022.

    4th Step - Karnataka SSLC results and PUC result will be displayed on the screen.

    How To Check Karnataka Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Via SMS?

    Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their karresults.nic.in result via SMS. They can check their Karnataka Board SSLC and 2nd PUC result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

    Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

    Step 2nd - For Karnataka SSLC result 2022 type - KAR10<space>Registration number and For Karnataka 12th results 2022 type - KAR12<space>Registration number.

    Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

    Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - karresults.nic.in.

    Karnataka Board SSLC & PUC Result 2022

    Step 2nd - The above page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the respective class link.

    Step 3rd - Now, enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

    Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2022

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022

    Step 4th - The result will be displayed on the screen.

    What details will be mentioned in Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Result 2022?

    Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on Karnataka Board 10th and 12th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in Karnataka SSLC and PUC result 2022 - 

    • Name of the student
    • Registration number
    • Father’s name
    • College/School’s name
    • College code
    • Name of the subjects
    • Subject code
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Result status
    • Qualifying marks

    Karnataka Board Result Statistics

    Along with the Karnataka 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the SSLC exam the overall pass percentage was 99.99%  whereas in the PUC exam, 100% pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete Karnataka Board result statistics of the last few years. 

    Karnataka SSLC Result Statistics

    Years

    Total students

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    375787

    99.99

    2020

    738471

    75.53

    2019

    825468

    73.7

    2018

    8,38,088

    71.93

    2017

    8,77,000

    67.87

    2016

    8, 49,000

    79.16

    2015

    8, 35,000

    81.82

    Karnataka PUC Result Statistics

    Years

    Total Students

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    6,66, 497

    100

    2020

    6,75,277

    61.73

    2019

    6,88,145

    67.73

    2018

    6,71,000

    59.56

    2,017

    6,90,000

    52.38

    2016

    6,79,061

    57.2

    2015

    5,12,555

    60.54

    What After the Announcement of Karnataka Board Result 2022?

    After the release of Karnataka board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students must save it on their systems in PDF format or take its printout. Afterwards, students who have passed the SSLC exam can take admission in class 11 in the stream of their choice. They can also opt for any diploma or certificate course after class 10th. Further, after clearing karresults.nic.in 2022 PUC results, students can prepare for entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE. They can take admissions in regular degree courses like B.A./B.Com/B.Sc etc.

    Karnataka Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    The students who are not satisfied with their performance in the Karnataka Board result and feel that they would have performed better can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation facility provided by the Karnataka Board. The students can seek more information in this regard by visiting the official website of the Karnataka Board.

    It must be noted that in rechecking, the entire answer sheet of the student is rechecked by an independent examiner appointed by the board and the marks are calculated again while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer. Any changes in the final marks tally would reflect in the original mark sheet.

    Karnataka Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

    If a student, unfortunately, fails in the Karnataka Board Examination, they can save his academic year by appearing in the compartmental examination conducted by the Karnataka Board. The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination by filling an online application form and paying requisite fees. More information can be sought from the official website of the Karnataka Board in this regard.

    Karnataka Result SSLC and PUC - Toppers

    Like all other Boards, the Karnataka Board also releases the names of the toppers. Once the Karnataka Board result 2022 is officially announced, the board will publish the names of the toppers of the SSLC Examination 2022 and PUC Examination. The students can check it by visiting the official website.

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Toppers (100% each)

    Name of the Toppers

    Percentage

    Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde

    100%

    Chirayu K. S

    100%

    Nikhilesh N. Marali

    100%

    Dheeraj Reddy M. P.

    100%

    Anush A. L.

    100%

    Thanmayi I. P.

    100%

    Karnataka PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Science

    Name

    Percentage

    Rajath Kashyap

    99%

    Divya K

    98.83%

    Priya Nayak

    98.83%

    Raeesa

    98.66%

    D Nikethan Gonda

    98.66%

    Karnataka PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Arts

    Name

    Percentage

    Kusuma Ujjini

    99%

    Hosamani Chandrappa

    98.5%

    Nagaraj

    98.5%

    Sachin K G

    98.16%

    Suresha H

    98.16%

    Karnataka PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Commerce

    Name

    Percentage

    Olvita Ancilla D’Souza and Srikrishna Sharma

    99.33%

    Shreeya Shenoy

    99.16%

    Swasthik P

    99%

    Gautam Rathi

    99%

    Vaishnavi K

    99%

    About Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was established in 1966 to function as a regulatory and supervisory board, to formulate and implement education policies of the Karnataka Government. Its jurisdiction includes formulating education policies, school syllabus structuring, yearly examinations for academic evaluation, grading and recognition of schools in the state of Karnataka.

    About Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka (PUE)

    The Department of Pre-University Education, Government of Karnataka is a regulatory body that manages and looks after the higher secondary education in the state. The department operates under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education of the state government and is entrusted the responsibility to develop higher education in Karnataka.

    FAQ

    When will the Karnataka result 2022 for SSLC and 2nd PUC be released?

    Karnataka Class 10th and 12th exam result is expected to be released in May 2022.

    What credentials are required to check the Karnataka SSLC result 2022?

    The credentials required to check the Karnataka Board result is the student's registration number and date of birth.

    Where to check the Karnataka Board Result 2022?

    After the release of the Karnataka 2022 result for PUC and SSLC, students can check their result at the official website or via the direct link provided above on this page.

    How can I get the hard copy of my Karnataka PUC result?

    The hard copy of the official mark sheet of Karnataka 12th will be provided by the respective schools. Before that, the online scorecard of the Karnataka 12th exam will act as the mark sheet.

    What if a candidate fails in the Karnataka 12th exam?

    In case a candidate is unable to score the pass percentage, then they have to appear for the Supplementary or Compartmental exam. Such candidates will have to apply separately for the exam and pay the requisite fee online.