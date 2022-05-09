Karnataka Board Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka is expected to declare the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Result in May 2022. Students can access the Karnataka Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their registration number. The Karnataka result 2022 will be available on the official website - karresults.nic.in.

Also, a direct link will be available on this page to check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for the 10th and 12th. As per last year statistics updates in the SSLC exam a total of 375787 students appeared whereas, in 2nd PUC, 6,66, 497 students appeared for the exam.

The Karnataka 10th and 12th results will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. Jagranjosh provides all the latest news and updates regarding the Karnataka Board result. So, students should bookmark this page of the website to access all the updated information on Karnataka result 2022.

Karnataka Board Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka Exam Name Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC - Class 10th) Karnataka PUC (Class 12th) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website karresults.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Registration Number

Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time

The date for the announcement of the Karnaraka 10th and 12th board results will be released soon by the officials. Till then, students can check the below provided some of the important dates related to Karnataka board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of Karnataka board exam events.

Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

Events Important Dates Class 10th Exam Date 28th March to 11th April 2022 Karnataka Board SSLC Result May 2022

Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

Events Important Dates Karnataka 12th Exam Date 16th April to 4th May 2022 Karnataka Result May 2022

How To Check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th in Online Mode?

Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC board exam results 2022 will be released in online mode. Students will be able to check the Karnataka class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Karanataka Board 10th, 12th result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka Board - karresults.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, the PUC result and SSLC result 2022 link will be displayed on the dashboard. Now click on the relevant link.

3rd Step - Enter the registration number and click on the submit button to check Karnataka Board Result 2022.

4th Step - Karnataka SSLC results and PUC result will be displayed on the screen.

How To Check Karnataka Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their karresults.nic.in result via SMS. They can check their Karnataka Board SSLC and 2nd PUC result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Karnataka SSLC result 2022 type - KAR10<space>Registration number and For Karnataka 12th results 2022 type - KAR12<space>Registration number.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - karresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - The above page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the respective class link.

Step 3rd - Now, enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4th - The result will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Result 2022?

Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on Karnataka Board 10th and 12th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in Karnataka SSLC and PUC result 2022 -

Name of the student

Registration number

Father’s name

College/School’s name

College code

Name of the subjects

Subject code

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status

Qualifying marks

Karnataka Board Result Statistics

Along with the Karnataka 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the SSLC exam the overall pass percentage was 99.99% whereas in the PUC exam, 100% pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete Karnataka Board result statistics of the last few years.

Karnataka SSLC Result Statistics

Years Total students Overall Pass % 2021 375787 99.99 2020 738471 75.53 2019 825468 73.7 2018 8,38,088 71.93 2017 8,77,000 67.87 2016 8, 49,000 79.16 2015 8, 35,000 81.82

Karnataka PUC Result Statistics

Years Total Students Overall Pass % 2021 6,66, 497 100 2020 6,75,277 61.73 2019 6,88,145 67.73 2018 6,71,000 59.56 2,017 6,90,000 52.38 2016 6,79,061 57.2 2015 5,12,555 60.54

What After the Announcement of Karnataka Board Result 2022?

After the release of Karnataka board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students must save it on their systems in PDF format or take its printout. Afterwards, students who have passed the SSLC exam can take admission in class 11 in the stream of their choice. They can also opt for any diploma or certificate course after class 10th. Further, after clearing karresults.nic.in 2022 PUC results, students can prepare for entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE. They can take admissions in regular degree courses like B.A./B.Com/B.Sc etc.

Karnataka Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The students who are not satisfied with their performance in the Karnataka Board result and feel that they would have performed better can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation facility provided by the Karnataka Board. The students can seek more information in this regard by visiting the official website of the Karnataka Board.

It must be noted that in rechecking, the entire answer sheet of the student is rechecked by an independent examiner appointed by the board and the marks are calculated again while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer. Any changes in the final marks tally would reflect in the original mark sheet.

Karnataka Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

If a student, unfortunately, fails in the Karnataka Board Examination, they can save his academic year by appearing in the compartmental examination conducted by the Karnataka Board. The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination by filling an online application form and paying requisite fees. More information can be sought from the official website of the Karnataka Board in this regard.

Karnataka Result SSLC and PUC - Toppers

Like all other Boards, the Karnataka Board also releases the names of the toppers. Once the Karnataka Board result 2022 is officially announced, the board will publish the names of the toppers of the SSLC Examination 2022 and PUC Examination. The students can check it by visiting the official website.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Toppers (100% each)

Name of the Toppers Percentage Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde 100% Chirayu K. S 100% Nikhilesh N. Marali 100% Dheeraj Reddy M. P. 100% Anush A. L. 100% Thanmayi I. P. 100%

Karnataka PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Science

Name Percentage Rajath Kashyap 99% Divya K 98.83% Priya Nayak 98.83% Raeesa 98.66% D Nikethan Gonda 98.66%

Karnataka PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Arts

Name Percentage Kusuma Ujjini 99% Hosamani Chandrappa 98.5% Nagaraj 98.5% Sachin K G 98.16% Suresha H 98.16%

Karnataka PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Commerce

Name Percentage Olvita Ancilla D’Souza and Srikrishna Sharma 99.33% Shreeya Shenoy 99.16% Swasthik P 99% Gautam Rathi 99% Vaishnavi K 99%

About Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was established in 1966 to function as a regulatory and supervisory board, to formulate and implement education policies of the Karnataka Government. Its jurisdiction includes formulating education policies, school syllabus structuring, yearly examinations for academic evaluation, grading and recognition of schools in the state of Karnataka.

About Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka (PUE)

The Department of Pre-University Education, Government of Karnataka is a regulatory body that manages and looks after the higher secondary education in the state. The department operates under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education of the state government and is entrusted the responsibility to develop higher education in Karnataka.