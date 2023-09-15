NEET MDS Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Tomorrow, Check Documents Required to Upload

NEET MDS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for NEET MDS counselling round 3 tomorrow: September 16, 2023. Candidates can check the NEET MDS seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats in round 3 will have to upload the required documents on September 17, 2023.

After uploading documents, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges from September 18 to 25, 2023. Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes and sharing of data to the MCC of the students granted admission will be done between September 26 to 27, 2023.

NEET MDS Round 3 Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming dates for NEET MDS round 3 counselling below:

Events Dates Processing of NEET MDS seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 NEET MDS Seat allotment result round 3 September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents September 17, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges September 18 to 25, 2023

How to check NEET MDS Seat Allotment 2023 PDF?

The Medical Counselling Committee will conclude the allotment process by today. Further, the NEET MDS counselling seat allotment for round 3 can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NEET MDS round 3 seat allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on final result round 3 MDS 2023

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: The NEET MDS counselling result of round 3 will be displayed

Step 5: Check the allotment result and download it for future reference

List of documents required for NEET MDS 2023 Counselling

Candidates can check list of documents which must be carried to the allotted college for document verification and completion of the admission process. They must take the originals and a set of photocopies of all the required documents:

NEET MDS result 2023

NEET MDS 2023 admit car

Mark sheets of BDS (1, 2 and 3 professional examinations)

BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate

High school/Higher Secondary Certificate/Date of birth for birth proof

Certificate for completion of internship from the head of the institute stating the candidate has completed the internship on or before June 30, 2023

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)

Any one ID Card: PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card

SC/ST certificate issued by the competent authority in English or Hindi

OBC certificate issued by the authority. OBC candidates should not belong to the creamy layer

Disability certificate issued by the medical board only

NEET PG cut-off reduction demand

Earlier, the United Doctors’ Front Association (UDFA) letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding reduction in the NEET PG qualifying cut-off 2023. As of now, there is no update regarding the revision of the NEET PG cut-off. However, the committee has uploaded the 25 newly added seats for the NEET PG round 3 counselling 2023 and 13,245 virtual vacancies for the ongoing round.

