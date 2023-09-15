UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List Released for Phase 1; Download UG Allotment List Here

UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List: The Department of AYUSH, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh & National Informatics Centre (NIC) has released the UP AYUSH Phase 1 merit list. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out and download the UG allotment list on the official website: upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in available in PDF form.

According to the official schedule, after the publication of UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List, the choice filling and seat locking window opens today and will continue till September 16, 2023, up to 11:59 PM. UP AYUSH Final seat allotment 2023 list will be out on September 17, 2023.

UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List PDF- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the allotment list is mentioned below:

UP AYUSH Merit List 2023-24 Click Here

UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Online choice filling and seat locking September 15 to 16, 2023 up to 11:59 PM UP AYUSH Final Allotment 2023 List September 17, 2023, by 5.00 PM Download of admission letter and deadline for admission to allotted institute September 22, 2023, up to 5.00 PM

How to Download UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List PDF?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the UP AYUSH counselling merit list 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP AYUSH UG 2023 Merit List Phase 1 link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for name

Step 5: Check results and download PDF for reference

Details Mentioned on UP AYUSH Merit List 2023

Check out the mandatory information below:

State

Rank

RollNumber

Name

Father's Name

UP Category

UP Sub Category

NEET Marks

NEET Rank

Domicile

Security Fee Status

Online Document Verification Status

