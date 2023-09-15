  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List Released for Phase 1; Download UG Allotment List Here

Breaking News

UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List Released for Phase 1; Download UG Allotment List Here

UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List has been released for phase 1 now. Candidates can download the UG allotment list on the official website: upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 12:19 IST
UP AYUSH Counselling Merit List 2023-24
UP AYUSH Counselling Merit List 2023-24

UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List: The Department of AYUSH, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh & National Informatics Centre (NIC) has released the UP AYUSH Phase 1 merit list. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out and download the UG allotment list on the official website: upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in available in PDF form. 

According to the official schedule, after the publication of UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List, the choice filling and seat locking window opens today and will continue till September 16, 2023, up to 11:59 PM. UP AYUSH Final seat allotment 2023 list will be out on September 17, 2023.

UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List  PDF- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the allotment list is mentioned below:

UP AYUSH Merit List 2023-24

Click Here

UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Online choice filling and seat locking

September 15 to 16, 2023 up to 11:59 PM

UP AYUSH Final Allotment 2023 List

September 17, 2023, by 5.00 PM

Download of admission letter and deadline for admission to allotted institute 

September 22, 2023, up to 5.00 PM

How to Download UP AYUSH Counselling 2023 Merit List PDF?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the UP AYUSH counselling merit list 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP AYUSH UG 2023 Merit List Phase 1 link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for name

Step 5: Check results and download PDF for reference

Details Mentioned on UP AYUSH Merit List 2023

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • State
  • Rank
  • RollNumber 
  • Name 
  • Father's Name 
  • UP Category 
  • UP Sub Category
  • NEET Marks 
  • NEET Rank 
  • Domicile
  • Security Fee Status
  • Online Document Verification Status

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 16, fill choices till today at upneet.gov.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023