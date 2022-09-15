NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations Commence, Apply at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the registration process for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process. Students who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 Entrance exams and are eligible for the online counselling procedure can visit the official counselling website to register for Round 1 Counselling.

Registrations for NEET PG 2022 Counselling is mandatory in order for candidates to be considered for the NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Procedure. Candidates need to first complete the registrations following which they will be able to complete the choice filling procedure. The last date for students to complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations is September 23, 2022. Candidates will be able to complete the NEET PG 2022 Choice filling and locking process between September 20 to 25, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process

Medical Counselling Committee conducts the NEET PG counselling for the admissions to the postgraduate medical programmes offered in the medical colleges across the country. Students who have appeared and qualified the NEET PG 2022 entrance exams can apply for the online counselling procedure.

Candidates can check here the details related to the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling, Counselling Registration and Choice filling procedure and round 1 seat allotment details.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registrations

The link for students to complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling registrations is now active on the official counselling website. Students are first required to visit the official website and register for the Round 1 counselling by entering the required details in the link given. The last date for students to register and submit the application fee for NEET PG Counselling Registrations is September 23, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Choice Filling

The Choice filling link will be activated for the students from September 20, 2022 onwards. When entering the choices in the NEET PG 2022 Choice filling process candidates must make sure that they enter their choice of course and college in their order of preference for the allotment procedure.

NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment

The Seat Allotment process for the NEET PG 2022 students is conducted as per the choices entered by the students in the choice filling and locking procedure. Candidates are required to enter the choice as per their order of preference since the allotment will be conducted on the order of choice and the rank of the students who have applied to a particular course and college.

According to the schedule released, a total of two counselling rounds and a mop-up round and an online stray vacancy round will be conducted for the PG Admissions under NEET PG 2022 Counselling.

