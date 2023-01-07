NEET PG 2023 Registration Starts Today, Download PG Medical Entrance Exam Notification at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will start the registration for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) from today, January 7, 2023. Candidates can fill the NEET PG application form 2023 from 3 PM at nbe.edu.in. The last date to fill NEET PG 2023 application form is January 27, 2023.

Along with this, NBE has released the NEET PG 2023 information bulletin containing all the important dates and other information. According to the official notification, the edit window to make corrections in the NEET PG 2023 application form will start from February 14 to 17, 2023. NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5.

NEET PG Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available at 3 PM)

NEET PG 2023 Dates

Events Dates Availability of NEET PG Application Form January 7, 2023 (3 pm onwards) Last date to apply January 27, 2023 (till 11:55 pm) Edit window for all payment applications January 30, 2023 Last date to make corrections February 3, 2023 Edit window to rectify incorrect images February 14, 2023 to February 17, 2023 NEET PG admit card February 27, 2023 NEET PG March 5, 2023 Declaration of result By March 31, 2023 Cut-off for completion of internship March 31, 2023

Check NEET PG 2023 Notification PDF Here

How To Apply For NEET PG 2023?

Candidates are advised to read the complete eligibility process mentioned in the official bulletin before filling out the NEET PG application form 2023. Go through the steps to know how to apply for NEET PG 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - NEET PG 2023 tab.

3rd Step - Click on - New registration link.

4th Step - Enter the required information and fill the other details.

5th Step - Upload the specified documents.

6th Step - Pay the application fee as per the category.

7th Step - Submit NEET PG application form and take a print out for future reference.

NEET PG Exam Fee 2023

Category Application fee General, EWS and OBC Rs. 4250 SC/ST/PWD Rs. 3250

Also Read: FMGE 2022 Application Image Correction Window for December Session To Close on Jan 8, Check Steps Here