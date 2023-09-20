NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC to Reopen Round 3 Registration Window Amid Cut-off Reduction

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice announcing that the NEET PG round 3 counselling registration window will open again for eligible candidates after the reduction of percentile.

Candidates who have become eligible can register and participate in NEET PG round counselling. The candidates who have already registered are allowed to edit their choices. Earlier, today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the reduction of NEET PG 2023 cut-off to zero for all categories.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates

The registration and choice filling dates for NEET PG round 3 counselling will be announced in due time at the official website. MCC stated in the official notice that, “In this regard, it is mentioned that Fresh Registration & Choice Filling for Round-3 of PG Counselling will be opened again for candidates who have become eligible after reduction of percentile.”

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration Window To Reopen

MCC released a notice stating, “Candidates who have become freshly eligible can register and participate in Round-3 of counselling. The candidates who are already registered need not register again. However, they will be allowed to edit their choices.”

MCC will release the registration form for round 3 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling soon. Candidates willing to participate can register themselves at the official website: mcc.nic.in. Check below the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET PG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page

NEET PG 2023 cut-off Reduced to Zero

Earlier the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy has reduced the NEET PG cut-off to zero across all categories so that a maximum number of candidates could participate in the seat allocation process. The decision was taken after several medical associations had demanded to reduce cut-off, stating that several seats remain vacant every year.

