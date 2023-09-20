  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised, Health Ministry Reduces Qualifying Percentile to Zero

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised, Health Ministry Reduces Qualifying Percentile to Zero

NEET PG 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised the cut-off for NEET PG considering the demands of doctor’s associations. The percentile requirement for NEET PG has been set to zero, making everyone eligible for the remaining rounds of NEET PG counselling 2023. Get recent updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 20, 2023 16:37 IST
NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised
NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised

NEET PG 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy has reduced the NEET PG cut-off to zero across all categories. According to the latest updates, the Union Health Ministry has directed NMC to reduce the cut-off to zero so that the remaining candidates can participate in NEET PG 2023 counselling rounds.

Several medical associations were demanding to reduce the cut-off for NEET PG 2023. FORDA wrote to the Health Minister, "By lowering the cut-off, we can ensure that a larger number of eligible candidates are given the opportunity to fill the vacant seats, thereby preventing a wastage of valuable resources and infrastructure." 

Medical associations such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and United Doctors’ Front Association (UDFA) had urged NMC to reduce the qualifying cut off for the NEET PG 2023 exam to allow more candidates to participate in the counselling process. 

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Reduced 

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) tweeted, “As promised, the good news is here! We welcome the decision of @MoHFW_INDIA  to make everyone eligible for the remaining rounds of counselling for #NEETPG2023. Thank you @mansukhmandviya @OfficeOf_MM @ianilradadiya.” Check official notice below: 

Notice Regarding NEET PG Cut-off 2023 Reduction 

The notice states, “I am directed to refer to the above mentioned subject and to say that the recommendation for reduction in the qualifying percentile for post graduate courses for 2023 (NEET PG 2023) has been considered in the ministry. Approval of competent authority is hereby conveyed for reduction of qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to “zero” across all categories.”

NEET PG Cut-off 2023 

The cut off for NEET PG was released along with the result on March 14, 2023 separately for each category. The cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate has to secure to qualify for the exam. As of now, the cutoff has been reduced to zero, they can check the earlier released cutoff of NEET PG: 

Categories 

NEET PG cutoff qualifying percentile

NEET PG cut off scores

Unreserved (UR)

50th percentile

291

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

257

UR PWD

45th percentile

274

NEET PG Counselling 2023 

As of now, MCC is conducting the round 3 NEET counselling for admission to MD/MS/ PG diploma courses in India. The NEET PG seat allotment result was supposed to be declared on September 16, 2023, but it was delayed due to continuous demands for reduction of cutoff. However, now that it has been reduced, it is expected that the NEET PG round 3 seat allotment list will be announced soon. 

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Issues Notice for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023