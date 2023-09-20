NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised, Health Ministry Reduces Qualifying Percentile to Zero

NEET PG 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy has reduced the NEET PG cut-off to zero across all categories. According to the latest updates, the Union Health Ministry has directed NMC to reduce the cut-off to zero so that the remaining candidates can participate in NEET PG 2023 counselling rounds.

Several medical associations were demanding to reduce the cut-off for NEET PG 2023. FORDA wrote to the Health Minister, "By lowering the cut-off, we can ensure that a larger number of eligible candidates are given the opportunity to fill the vacant seats, thereby preventing a wastage of valuable resources and infrastructure."

Medical associations such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and United Doctors’ Front Association (UDFA) had urged NMC to reduce the qualifying cut off for the NEET PG 2023 exam to allow more candidates to participate in the counselling process.

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Reduced

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) tweeted, “As promised, the good news is here! We welcome the decision of @MoHFW_INDIA to make everyone eligible for the remaining rounds of counselling for #NEETPG2023. Thank you @mansukhmandviya @OfficeOf_MM @ianilradadiya.” Check official notice below:

As promised, the good news is here! 🎉



We welcome the decision of @MoHFW_INDIA to make everyone eligible for the remaining rounds of counselling for #NEETPG2023.



Thank you @mansukhmandviya @OfficeOf_MM @ianilradadiya



Best of luck to students! #MedTwitter #MedEd pic.twitter.com/prd1BO13Mt — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) September 20, 2023

Notice Regarding NEET PG Cut-off 2023 Reduction

The notice states, “I am directed to refer to the above mentioned subject and to say that the recommendation for reduction in the qualifying percentile for post graduate courses for 2023 (NEET PG 2023) has been considered in the ministry. Approval of competent authority is hereby conveyed for reduction of qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to “zero” across all categories.”

NEET PG Cut-off 2023

The cut off for NEET PG was released along with the result on March 14, 2023 separately for each category. The cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate has to secure to qualify for the exam. As of now, the cutoff has been reduced to zero, they can check the earlier released cutoff of NEET PG:

Categories NEET PG cutoff qualifying percentile NEET PG cut off scores Unreserved (UR) 50th percentile 291 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 257 UR PWD 45th percentile 274

NEET PG Counselling 2023

As of now, MCC is conducting the round 3 NEET counselling for admission to MD/MS/ PG diploma courses in India. The NEET PG seat allotment result was supposed to be declared on September 16, 2023, but it was delayed due to continuous demands for reduction of cutoff. However, now that it has been reduced, it is expected that the NEET PG round 3 seat allotment list will be announced soon.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Issues Notice for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PDF Here