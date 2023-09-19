NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Issues Notice for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PDF Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice regarding stray vacancy round eligibility criteria. As per the notice pdf, MCC has restated the eligibility criteria to participate in the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET) counselling 2023.

So, all those candidates who have not been allotted any seats in MCC or state counselling are eligible for this round. Further, those who have been allotted a seat in the NEET PG counselling third round but do not take admissions are not eligible. Also, those who have joined any seat through state counselling will not be able to participate in the stray vacancy round.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility Criteria

Referring to question number 37 in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of the information bulletin, NMC said, “In this regard, all colleges/ candidates participating in PG Counselling 2023 are informed that the filter to weed out candidates joined through state counselling will be applied before Seat Processing of Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2023.” The eligibility to participate in the stray vacancy round of PG counselling is as follows:

Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in any of the previous rounds of counselling conducted by MCC or through state quota counselling are eligible to participate in the NEET PG stray vacancy round

Also, those who have been allotted seat in round 3 of PG counselling but do not join it are not eligible to participate

Check NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Notice PDF Here

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result Delayed

The Medical Counselling Committee was expected to release the NEET PG counselling round 3 seat allotment result on September 16, 2023. However, there has been a delay in the announcement of the NEET PG allotment result. As per reports, there is a rising demand to reduce the NEET PG cutoff marks to fill up the vacant seats. The IMA has requested to reduce the NEET PG cutoff percentile to 30 to fill up the seats for both clinical and non-clinical branches. Therefore, it is expected that the round 3 result might have been delayed due to this reason.

