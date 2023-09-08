  1. Home
News

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begins Today, Apply By September 12

The Medical Counselling Committee commence the NEET PG counselling round 3 registration process today, September 8, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can register through the link available on the official website.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 11:54 IST
NEET PG Round 3 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee begin the registrations for the NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment today, September 8, 2023. Candidates who are yet to secure a seat in the NEET PG counselling process can register for the third round of counselling. 

The registration link is available on the official counselling portal for NEET PG. To participate in the third round of counselling, candidates are first required to complete the counselling registrations following when they can fill out the choices for the allotment. The NEET PG counselling round 3 choice filling link will be available from September 9, 2023, onwards. Candidates will be allotted seats in the third counselling round depending on the availability of seats and the choices entered by the students.

NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration and choice-filling link through the link available here. 

NEET PG Round 3 Registration - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes

September 7, 2023

Registration/payment

September 8 to 12, 2023

Choice filling/ locking

September 9 to 13, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 14 to 15, 2023

Result

September 16, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 

September 17, 2023

Reporting

September 18 to 25, 2023

Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC

September 26 to 27, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registrations 

The NEET PG counselling round 3 registrations begin today. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2023 exams will be able to apply for the counselling allotment through the link given on the official website. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Login using the NEET PG application ID and password

Step 4: Enter the choices for the allotment in the choice-filling link

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

Also Read: NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations Begins Today; Get Direct Link Here

 
