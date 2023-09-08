NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begins Today, Apply By September 12

NEET PG Round 3 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee begin the registrations for the NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment today, September 8, 2023. Candidates who are yet to secure a seat in the NEET PG counselling process can register for the third round of counselling.

The registration link is available on the official counselling portal for NEET PG. To participate in the third round of counselling, candidates are first required to complete the counselling registrations following when they can fill out the choices for the allotment. The NEET PG counselling round 3 choice filling link will be available from September 9, 2023, onwards. Candidates will be allotted seats in the third counselling round depending on the availability of seats and the choices entered by the students.

NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration and choice-filling link through the link available here.

NEET PG Round 3 Registration - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes September 7, 2023 Registration/payment September 8 to 12, 2023 Choice filling/ locking September 9 to 13, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 Result September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal September 17, 2023 Reporting September 18 to 25, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC September 26 to 27, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registrations

The NEET PG counselling round 3 registrations begin today. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2023 exams will be able to apply for the counselling allotment through the link given on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Login using the NEET PG application ID and password

Step 4: Enter the choices for the allotment in the choice-filling link

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

