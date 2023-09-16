NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here To Download PDF

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET PG counselling Round 3 allotment result today, September 16, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official counselling portal today to check the allotment results.

The NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment result will be announced as a pdf document, the pdf will include the list of students allotted seats along with the college and course allotted. Those satisfied with the allotment can proceed to report to the allotted colleges and complete the further admission procedure.

NEET PG round 3 counselling allotment result will be announced on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the NEET PG Round 3 allotment result through the link given here.

NEET PG round 3 Counselling Allotment - Link to be available soon

How to Check NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result

The NEET PG Round 3 allotment result will be announced in the online mode. Eligible candidates can check the NEET PG round 3 allotment result by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG round 3 allotment pdf

Step 3: Download the pdf file for further reference

What After NEET PG Round 3 Allotment

After the NEET PG Round 3 allotment result is announced, candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges. Candidates are first required to upload their documents on the official MCC portal by tomorrow, September 17, 2023. Following this they can report to the allotted institutes with the required documents from September 18 to 25, 2023.

